Moderna developing shot targeting omicron, but is it necessary?

WISH-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModerna’s CEO came out with a bold statement predicting existing vaccines will struggle against the omicron...

www.wishtv.com

CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron: 2 things we don't know right now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying "we underestimate this virus at our peril," Tedros Adhanom, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said on Tuesday that "omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant." To underline the point, a preliminary study out of South Africa on Tuesday suggests that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective against the new variant than delta, providing 33% protection.The study by Discovery, a South African health care organization, said the Pfizer vaccine may offer 70% protection against severe complications that result in hospitialization.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron: Are two COVID vaccine doses enough? What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Two doses of the Moderna vaccine may not be enough to protect against the omicron variant, a study released on Wednesday found. The study, reported by NPR, follows preliminary data that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may also have reduced protection against omicron.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron
thepanthernewspaper.org

Booster shots available for all adults; Pfizer and Moderna discuss effectiveness

Almost 10 months after the original COVID-19 vaccine was announced, Pfizer-BioNTech's booster shot was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and Moderna soon followed suit. Now, with Omicron cases rising throughout the nation, many Chapman University students are receiving their booster shots. Taylor Frazier, a sophomore strategic and corporate...
ORANGE, CA
Motley Fool

How Will the Omicron Variant Impact Moderna Stock?

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could have much lower efficacy against omicron, according to the biotech's CEO. If he's right, it could translate to the need for omicron-specific vaccines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOXBusiness

Moderna developing 'further protection' against COVID, chairman says

Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan, during an interview on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Friday, said it is working on "further protection" against coronavirus, and it is in the final stages of testing a booster vaccine that's effective against the omicron variant. "The threat has to be taken seriously," Afeyan...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Investor's Business Daily

Moderna Stock Dives As Sanofi-Rivaling Flu Shot Underwhelms In First Test

Moderna stock tumbled Friday after its experimental flu vaccine proved on par with a competitor's shot in the first look at an ongoing study. The biotech giant is hoping to combine its flu shot with its vaccines blocking Covid and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The latter is a respiratory illness that usually affects infants and the elderly. There is no approved RSV vaccine, but Moderna's (MRNA) is in late-stage testing.
STOCKS
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron: CDC guidance, effectiveness, side effects and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly 7 million booster shots -- from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Jonhson -- were given last week in the US, a record high so far. The reason? In part, according to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, is that people want to protect themselves against the omicron variant. "The best thing you can do if you're concerned about omicron is to get boosted," he said during a White House briefing on Tuesday.
HEALTH
630 WMAL

Pfizer or Moderna? Head-to-Head Study Shows One Shot Has an Edge

Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 — Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
leedaily.com

Moderna Chief Predicts Existing Vaccines Will Struggle With Omicron

As the Omicron variant of the Corona Virus is on the rise, the chief executive of the US drug-making company Moderna predicted that the vaccines would not be as effective as they were against its previous variants. What Is Omicron?. Omicron is a new variant of the already prevailing CoronaVirus....
INDUSTRY
Star-Tribune

Moderna may have Omicron booster by March

Moderna could have a COVID-19 booster shot targeting the Omicron variant tested and ready to file for U.S. authorization as soon as March, the company's president said on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MemeStockMaven

Moderna or Pfizer Stock: Which To Buy As Omicron Spreads

COVID-19 keeps haunting the markets. New variant Omicron has renewed fears worldwide about a new health and economic crisis, since little is still known about how this variant affects vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. The stock market sold off on Friday, November 26, after Omicron news hit the wire. The S&P...
INDUSTRY
harvardmagazine.com

Against Delta, Moderna Edges Pfizer, but Omicron Looms

A large-scale study comparing the efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 finds that Moderna’s vaccine is slightly more effective at preventing a range of outcomes, including infection, COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, admission to intensive care, and death. The study, published online December 1 by the New England Journal of Medicine, analyzed outcomes for about 440,000 vaccinated U.S. veterans, half of whom received Pfizer’s vaccine, and half of whom received Moderna’s, between January 4 and May 14, 2021. In these demographically and clinically matched groups, recipients of the Pfizer shot had an estimated 27 percent higher risk of documented SARS-CoV-2 infection and 70 percent higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization during a 24-week follow-up period when the Alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2 was predominant. During a subsequent 12-week period when the Delta variant was predominant, the risk of documented infection was also slightly higher in the Pfizer group (rarer outcomes, such as hospitalization and death, could not be assessed in this shorter timeframe because there were too few of them).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

