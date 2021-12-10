Moderna developing shot targeting omicron, but is it necessary?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying "we underestimate this virus at our peril," Tedros Adhanom, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said on Tuesday that "omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant." To underline the point, a preliminary study out of South Africa on Tuesday suggests that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective against the new variant than delta, providing 33% protection.The study by Discovery, a South African health care organization, said the Pfizer vaccine may offer 70% protection against severe complications that result in hospitialization.

