JOLIET, Illinois - A suburban dad caused a car crash that broke his son's leg – then dumped the kid in a store and took off, police said. The crash happened on Saturday around 5 p.m. in Joliet. Police said that Christopher Hernandez, 29, was driving drunk on Plainfield Road near Hennepin when he rear-ended another vehicle. His car and the other car skidded into two more cars.

JOLIET, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO