Public Safety

Wading River Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Narcotics and Firearm Possession

By Jeff Tims
 6 days ago
Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Amber Schatz was sentenced by United States District Judge Denis R. Hurley to 10 years in prison for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and the possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Schatz pleaded guilty to these charges in May...

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

