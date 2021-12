CAMDEN, N.J. B A Camden woman was sentenced today to 51 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin in the City of Camden. Elisa Rivera, 31, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden federal court to an information charging her with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin within 1,000 feet of a school. During her sentencing hearing, Rivera agreed that the amount of heroin jointly attributable to her, as a member of the conspiracy, was three to 10 kilograms. She also acknowledged her role, as a member of the conspiracy, with respect to the distribution of cocaine and cocaine base.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO