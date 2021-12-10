Modesto Man Charged with Illegal Firearms Possession

PHILADELPHIA, PA _ On December 8, 2021, at 12:38 am, the victim, a 46-year-old-male, was inside the P and P Gas station located at 4201 N Front St when he observed a male come in and watch him. The male left then returned with two other males who were armed with handguns demanding his property. When the victim threw his money on the floor the suspects took his wallet containing his credit cards, ID and car keys. The males then fled in a Burgundy Chevy Malibu and were last seen north on Front St. No injuries reported during this incident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO