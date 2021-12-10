Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Offense

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit, Michigan man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 28, 2021, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on a Bernard Street residence in Huntington when they saw Marcellas Cortez Mitchell, 28, leave the residence in a vehicle. Mitchell was driving with a revoked license and officers stopped the vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed a front seat passenger making furtive movements. A search of the passenger resulted in two baggies containing approximately 11 grams and 8.7 grams of suspected heroin. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found 46 grams of suspected heroin as well as drug paraphernalia. Mitchell admitted that he had given the passenger the baggies to conceal.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO