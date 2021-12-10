Detroit Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Jewelry Store Robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit, Michigan man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 28, 2021, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on a Bernard Street residence in Huntington when they saw Marcellas Cortez Mitchell, 28, leave the residence in a vehicle. Mitchell was driving with a revoked license and officers stopped the vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed a front seat passenger making furtive movements. A search of the passenger resulted in two baggies containing approximately 11 grams and 8.7 grams of suspected heroin. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found 46 grams of suspected heroin as well as drug paraphernalia. Mitchell admitted that he had given the passenger the baggies to conceal.
