BOSTON – A Dominican national previously residing in Lawrence was sentenced today in connection with two fentanyl distribution conspiracies. Luis Aybar-Guerrero, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 42 months in prison and two years of supervised release. He will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. On July 15, 2021, the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

