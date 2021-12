Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the warm weather brought the snook out of the backwaters to feed on bait schools that returned to the flats to enjoy the warmer water. Small schools of reds have been on the outside points and around the river mouths. Most of the fish have been in the slot range, up to about 24 inches. Word was some oversized reds were on the back side of Anclote Key, though Capt. Mike didn’t fish for them. Trout are over shallow rocks and grass bottom in shallow water.

