Beckley Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – An Ohio man pleaded guilty today to theft of government property. According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Teddy Wayne Hale, Jr., 55, is a former employee of the United States Postal Service who worked at the vehicle maintenance facility in Huntington. Hale admitted that from June 15, 2017 and continuing through September 28, 2018, he stole more than 71 vehicle tires from the Huntington vehicle maintenance facility. Hale hid his thefts by using his position of employment to manipulate tire inventory. After Hale stole the tires, he sold them for his personal financial benefit.
