Springfield Township, NJ

Springfield Man Pleads Guilty to Ammunition Offense

By Jeff Tims
 6 days ago
BOSTON – A Springfield man pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of ammunition. David Cecchetelli, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition before U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris who scheduled sentencing for March 17, 2022. Cecchetelli was indicted...

Public Safety
