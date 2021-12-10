ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Charge

By Jeff Tims
 6 days ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. – James Woods, Jr., 48, of Craigsville, pleaded guilty today to wire fraud. At the plea hearing, Woods admitted that in May of 2016, he applied for a line of credit at a commercial equipment supplier in Beckley. When Woods applied for a line of credit, he fraudulently did...

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Depriving George Floyd and a Minor Victim of Their Constitutional Rights

St. Paul, Minn. – The Justice Department announced today that Derek Chauvin, 45, pleaded guilty in federal court to two violations of a federal civil rights statute. First, defendant Chauvin pleaded guilty to willfully depriving, while acting under color of law, George Floyd of his constitutional rights, resulting in Mr. Floyd’s bodily injury and death. Defendant Chauvin also agreed that the appropriate sentencing base offense level for this crime is second-degree murder because he used unreasonable and excessive force that resulted in Mr. Floyd’s death, and he acted willfully and in callous and wanton disregard of the consequences to Mr. Floyd’s life.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Felon Sentenced to More than Eight Years in Prison for Possessing a Firearm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Ravenna, Ohio man was sentenced today to eight years and four months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Omarr Boone, 37, previously admitted that on March 9, 2021, officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to a shooting at the Shell Gas Station in Huntington. After a vehicle pursuit, Boone was placed under arrest. Officers searched Boone’s vehicle and found a stolen Smith and Wesson SD9 VE in the vehicle. Boone has eight prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Dominican National Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Conspiracy

BOSTON – A Dominican national recently residing in Lawrence pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to her role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy. Michel Saredi-Munoz Morta, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for April 14, 2022. Morta was charged on Nov. 16, 2021.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bloods Gang Members Plead Guilty to Racketeering

Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Dylan Cruz and Richard Michel, members of the Red Lane Gorillas set of the Bloods street gang, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Joanna Seybert to racketeering charges. Cruz admitted his roles in two murders committed on Long Island, an attempted murder and conspiring to murder rival gang members in Brooklyn. Michel admitted his role in a murder committed with Cruz, a kidnapping and an attempted murder of a disloyal Bloods member. When sentenced, Cruz and Michel each face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
