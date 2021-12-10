Former Security Supervisor Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Federal Prison for Bank Fraud Scheme Using the Stolen Identity Information of Co-Workers and Job Applicants from His Company
Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte today sentenced Ricardo Carter II, age 38, of Camp Springs, Maryland, to 87 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, in connection with a check kiting and credit scheme using the...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1