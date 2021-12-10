ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Dominican National Arrested for Identity Theft and Unemployment Fraud Related to COVID-19 Pandemic

By Jeff Tims
 6 days ago
BOSTON – A Dominican National residing in Boston was arrested today for allegedly using others’ identities to fraudulently obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits. Wilson Radhames Peguero Brea, 52, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Following an initial...

WNCT

North Carolina woman sentenced to identity theft, mail fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for impersonating two people by illegally accessing a state agency’s computers, according to a federal prosecutor’s office. In August, Melanie Alecia Ruona, 34, of Winston-Salem pleaded guilty to two counts of a six-count indictment charging her with […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Baltimore Woman Facing Federal Indictment for Allegedly Obtaining More Than $1.6 Million in Federal Funds Intended to Relieve Financial Distress Caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic

Maryland – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nichelle Henson, age 35, of Baltimore, Maryland, for false statements and bank fraud in connection with fraudulent applications Henson allegedly filed to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in the names of multiple businesses. The indictment was returned on December 7, 2021 and unsealed today. Henson will have her initial appearance virtually on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2:15 p.m., before U.S. Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite.
BALTIMORE, MD
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for pandemic assistance fraud and identity theft totalling over $110,000

BOSTON – A Malden man was sentenced Wednesday in connection with submitting fraudulent applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The federal PUA program provides unemployment-related benefits to individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19. Wagner Sozi, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr.to 39 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Sozi was also ordered to pay forfeiture and restitution in the approximate amount of $110,000. On May 13, 2021, Sozi pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of making a false claim.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
5NEWS

Fort Smith woman sentenced to over 3 years in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud scheme

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith woman has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for wire fraud in a pandemic unemployment benefits fraud scheme. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jasmin Molina used the victim's IDs and banking information to file for pandemic-related unemployment benefits from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services (ADWS). After filing, officials say she directed those benefit payments to her bank accounts.
FORT SMITH, AR
Unemployment Benefits
Health
Social Security
Public Safety
Unemployment
WJTV 12

Three Union women charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft

UNION, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Union women appeared in federal court on Friday for charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. A federal grand jury in Jackson returned an indictment on September 8, 2021, charging Crystal Holliday, 33, Annie J. Blalock, 62, and Ashton Crouthers, 33, with carrying out a scheme using wire fraud […]
UNION, MS
wach.com

Tax fraud, identity theft becoming more common in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) --Identity theft is something experts say anyone can be a victim of. This year in South Carolina, dozens of people have reported that someone else filed their taxes for them, according to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs. “I’m not entirely sure it’s avoidable. Some people...
COLUMBIA, SC
Shore News Network

DC Man Sentenced for Multi-Kilogram Cocaine Conspiracy

A Washington, DC man was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in prison for conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. According to court documents, since at least July 2019, Marcelin Saturne, 33, was a source of supply for multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine. Saturne acknowledged that he was personally involved in the distribution of, or it being reasonably foreseeable to him that his co-conspirators distributed, at least 15 kilograms but less than 50 kilograms of cocaine. At one point, Saturne brought cocaine to the greater Washington, DC area through parcels shipped from California where his source of supply was located. Saturne sold his cocaine for approximately $34,000-35,000 per kilogram.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

New Bedford Man Pleads Guilty to Firearm and Cocaine Offenses

BOSTON – A New Bedford man pleaded guilty on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in federal court in Boston to illegally possessing a firearm and selling cocaine. Khyron Thompson, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 6, 2022. Thompson was indicted on May 13, 2021.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Shore News Network

Tampa Bay Area Medical Biller Pleads Guilty To Healthcare Fraud, Aggravated Identity Theft, And Tax Offenses

Tampa, Florida – Joshua Maywalt (40, Tampa) has pleaded guilty to four counts of healthcare fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of filing a false federal income tax return, and two counts of failing to file federal income tax returns. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for each healthcare fraud count, a 2-year mandatory consecutive sentence on the aggravated identity theft counts, a maximum penalty of 3 years for filing a false income tax return, and a up to 2 years for each failure to file an income tax return offense. Through the superseding information, the United States also notified Maywalt that it intends to forfeit $2.2 million in funds and real property located at 5346 Northdale Boulevard, in Tampa, all of which are traceable to proceeds of his offenses.
TAMPA, FL
Bay Net

Nonprofit CEO Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud In Relation To Covid-19 Loan Fraud

GREENBELT, Md. – Brandon Fitzgerald-Holley, age 32, of Suitland, Maryland, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to COVID-19 loan fraud. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Baltimore Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Shimon R. Richmond, Mid-Atlantic Region, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG); Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite, Special Agent in Charge of the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General’s Eastern Region (SBA-OIG); Special Agent in Charge Michael McGill of the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, Philadelphia Field Division (SSA-OIG); and Special Agent in Charge Darrell J. Waldon of the Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office (IRS-CI).
SUITLAND, MD
Shore News Network

Pittsburgh Resident Sentenced to More Than Five Years in Prison for Conspiracy, Health Care Fraud, and Aggravated Identity Theft

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to defraud the Pennsylvania Medicaid program, health care fraud, and aggravated identity theft, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Tamika Adams, 45, to sixty-five months of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thisweekinworcester.com

Massachusetts in Top 10 States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft and Fraud

There have been more data breaches already in 2021 than there were in all of 2020, according to a new report from the data experts at WalletHub. In their latest report, 2021's States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 14 key metrics to determine who is most likely to be exposed to and affected by identity theft and fraud. The data set ranges from identity-theft complaints per capita to the average loss amount due to fraud.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelandonline.com

St. Peter man charged with identity theft, welfare fraud

ST. PETER — A St. Peter man is accused of stealing two people’s identities. Martin Castro Rangel, 74, who is not a U.S. citizen, allegedly stole Social Security income, applied for and obtained welfare benefits, took out credit cards and incurred more than $70,000 in hospital debt in the other people’s names.
SAINT PETER, MN
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

