Dominican National Arrested for Identity Theft and Unemployment Fraud Related to COVID-19 Pandemic

A Washington, DC man was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in prison for conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. According to court documents, since at least July 2019, Marcelin Saturne, 33, was a source of supply for multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine. Saturne acknowledged that he was personally involved in the distribution of, or it being reasonably foreseeable to him that his co-conspirators distributed, at least 15 kilograms but less than 50 kilograms of cocaine. At one point, Saturne brought cocaine to the greater Washington, DC area through parcels shipped from California where his source of supply was located. Saturne sold his cocaine for approximately $34,000-35,000 per kilogram.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO