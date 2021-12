Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Edward Grace, Assistant Director of the Office of Law Enforcement for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, announced that KING SHEUNG CHAN, also known as “Nelson,” 30, a permanent resident of Hong Kong of the People’s Republic of China, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to approximately eight months of imprisonment, time already served, for smuggling glass eels from the United States.

