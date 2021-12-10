Turlock police searching for man in connection to a stabbing

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a stabbing that happened on Nov. 15.

Police have released several pictures of the man, and they are asking the community to contact them if they recognize him.

In the pictures, the man is wearing a white 49ers hat, a camo jacket, blue jeans and white shoes. He is also seen wearing sunglasses in two of the pictures they released.

Anyone who thinks they know who the man is can call Turlock police at 1-866-602-7463. Residents can also visit www.stancrimetips.org.

