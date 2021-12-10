Paul Thomas Anderson on ‘Licorice Pizza’ and the Beatles Doc, Plus Million-Dollar Picks Week 14

When I think of the towering perfection of Paul Thomas Anderson’s mid-career crowning achievement There Will Be Blood, I can’t help but think the first time I came across the film’s existence. My dad and I were watching SNL reruns and the sketch “Daniel Plainview’s I Drink Your Milkshake” was on. My dad found it hysterical, and he had the idea to show me There Will Be Blood later on that night. I had never seen anything like it. The sketch features Bill Hader as Plainview trying other people’s milkshakes for a new show on the Food Network, with Amy Poehler as young HW Plainview. Hader is so committed to giving his best Daniel Day-Lewis impression that the amount of intensity rivals Day-Lewis himself. Hader harasses the other customers (Will Forte and Kenan Thompson) before he is joined in by other now-iconic movie characters from the 2008 Oscar season (Fred Armisen as Anton Chigurh from No Country For Old Men and Tina Fey as Juno MacGuff from Juno)

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO