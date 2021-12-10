ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Thomas Anderson on ‘Licorice Pizza’ and the Beatles Doc, Plus Million-Dollar Picks Week 14

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss concerns about the early-season playoffs-contending Rams and Bills, as...

www.theringer.com

worldofreel.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Wins NBR

What does the National Board of Review picking Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza mean for the Oscar race? Well, we’re not entirely sure. If you remember, last year Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” was named Best Picture by the same voting group. Then again, if “Licorice Pizza” ends up winning...
RESTAURANTS
abc17news.com

NBR Awards name ‘Licorice Pizza’ its best film of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Anderson also won best director and the film’s stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman picked up awards for their breakthrough performances. The board is an organization comprised of film enthusiasts, academics and film professionals. Both Will Smith, who won for best actor, and Aunjanue Ellis, as best supporting actress, won for their performances in the Richard Williams drama “King Richard.” Best actress went to newcomer Rachel Zegler for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” The awards will be handed out Jan. 11.
MOVIES
The New Yorker

Paul Thomas Anderson on What Makes a Movie Great

Slowly, cautiously, vaccinated to the nines, we are returning to some of the basic pleasures of ordinary life. A few nights ago, my wife and I went to our local movie theatre, a multiplex with huge screens and blaring sound systems. I love all of it: the coming attractions for horror flicks I’ll never see and for spy films I wouldn’t miss; the chattering crowd; the Brobdingnagian snacks; the adhesive floors. Our choice for the night was Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” a film set in the San Fernando Valley of the nineteen-seventies. It’s about the strangeness of being young, the experience of becoming a human being and shaping a self. The fractured narrative is wised-up and sly, but also winningly sincere. It’s been a long pandemic, and this was an exhilarating reminder of what joy is like.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Paul Thomas Anderson: Superhero Movies Haven’t Ruined Cinema

From Martin Scorsese to Ridley Scott, the great debate surrounding the artistic validity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU is the gift that keeps on giving. Now, Paul Thomas Anderson has offered his take on superhero movies’ contributions to the art form, and he’s hardly as scathing as Scott (who called them “boring as shit”) or Scorsese (who compared Marvel movies to theme parks). In fact, the “Licorice Pizza” and “Phantom Thread” director is optimistic about what superhero movies can do for the industry. The question came up, as it so often does, during the press cycle for Anderson’s...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Paul Thomas Anderson Isn’t Worried About Too Many Superhero Films & Thinks ‘Spider-Man’ Will Bring People Back To Cinemas

Paul Thomas Anderson makes great films, full stop. And his new film, “Licorice Pizza,” is no exception. But just because the award-winning filmmaker creates some of the best examples of cinema today, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy a bit of blockbuster schlock from time to time, as he has already admitted to earlier this year. And to further explain his enjoyment of superhero films, Anderson wants people to know he isn’t afraid of those features dominating the box office, as long as it brings people back to movie theaters.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Paul Thomas Anderson Isn’t Against Making A TV Series, But He “Wouldn’t Know Where To Begin”

Paul Thomas Anderson is a master filmmaker, that much is certain. But even though he has won a ton of awards and been nominated for quite a few Oscars, the writer-director has yet to sign that big streaming deal to create a TV series. We’ve seen folks like Luca Guadagnino do it. Jane Campion has already done it. Even Park Chan-wook made the leap already. And more and more prestige filmmakers are getting those limited series deals each day. So, why hasn’t Anderson jumped on the TV bandwagon?
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s father makes acting debut with cameo in Licorice Pizza

Leonardo DiCaprio’s father George has made his acting debut with a cameo in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new comedy-drama, Licorice Pizza.The love story, set in 1973, stars two newcomers, American pop rock band Haim member, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, the son of late Phillip Seymour Hoffman. It also stars Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Tom Watts and Benny Safdie.The Revenant actor, DiCaprio, was reportedly attending the premiere of his forthcoming film Don’t Look Up, also starring Jennifer Lawrence, on Sunday (5 December) when he found out about his father’s role in Anderson’s critically acclaimed coming-of-age movie. In conversation with ET at...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Between ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ J.K. Simmons Continues to Win the ‘Perfect Casting’ Game

Though it would take three decades for “Being the Ricardos” writer-director Aaron Sorkin to cast J.K. Simmons in something Sorkin wrote, the filmmaker well remembers when the urge first came to him. “He was an understudy in my first play ‘A Few Good Men,’ back in 1990,” Sorkin told IndieWire of the now widely esteemed actor, “And I got a call from the stage manager just to alert me that he was going on at a Wednesday matinee, so I ran to the theater. I wanted to catch his performance, understudying the role that Jack Nicholson played in the movie. He...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson is officially back with another film and the veteran filmmaker documents a movie between two star crossed lovers in California’s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. While the leads are a pair of fresh-faced actors, they’re surrounded by several A-list stars such as Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Maya Rudolph, and John C. Reilly. In celebration of the movie’s release, this article will list the top five films that involve any members of the cast of Licorice Pizza; Whether they’re credited background actors named Tim to the featured attraction, the only films exempt from this list are animated features. Let’s get started with the first name on this list:
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Is Top Film Of The Year According To National Board Of Review, Paul Thomas Anderson Best Director

The National Board of Review is always an interesting group to be among the first to drop their annual awards. Their picks tend to go against the mainstream of thinking, which is why I always like to highlight them while ignoring some of the others which tend to go as predicted. And they were again a bit out-of-step once again, by choosing Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza as the top movie of the year.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

“Licorice Pizza” Picks Up Best Film, Director from National Board of Fans, Netflix, Amazon, “Gucci,” Gaga Snubbed

With the National Board of Review, er, fans, there has to be a reason why Paul Thomas Anderson and “Licorice Pizza” did so well today. It’s certainly not because they’re from MGM since Annie Schulhof otherwise ignored that studio’s other movies including Lady Gaga in “House of Gucci” or Jennifer Hudson and “Respect.” I’m sure in time it will turn out that Schulhof is related to one of the “Pizza” producers.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

AFI Picks Licorice Pizza, Dune, Squid Game and Ted Lasso as the Best of 2021.

The American Film Institute (AFI) announced its official selections of the top 10 movies and TV shows for 2021 yesterday. Among the honorees are some of the buzziest television series of 2021. Streaming giant Netflix was the big winner on the film side with three honorees, but HBO/HBO Max reigned supreme on the TV side with four shows singled out.
TV SHOWS
bostonhassle.com

GO TO: There Will Be Blood (2007) dir. Paul Thomas Anderson

When I think of the towering perfection of Paul Thomas Anderson’s mid-career crowning achievement There Will Be Blood, I can’t help but think the first time I came across the film’s existence. My dad and I were watching SNL reruns and the sketch “Daniel Plainview’s I Drink Your Milkshake” was on. My dad found it hysterical, and he had the idea to show me There Will Be Blood later on that night. I had never seen anything like it. The sketch features Bill Hader as Plainview trying other people’s milkshakes for a new show on the Food Network, with Amy Poehler as young HW Plainview. Hader is so committed to giving his best Daniel Day-Lewis impression that the amount of intensity rivals Day-Lewis himself. Hader harasses the other customers (Will Forte and Kenan Thompson) before he is joined in by other now-iconic movie characters from the 2008 Oscar season (Fred Armisen as Anton Chigurh from No Country For Old Men and Tina Fey as Juno MacGuff from Juno)
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘The Last Boy Scout’ With Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

This is the ‘90s. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan don’t just go around punching people. They have to say something cool first. We revisit Tony Scott’s 1991 action film, The Last Boy Scout, staring Bruce Willis and Damon Wayans.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

Top Five Movie Soundtracks

It’s a music-movies team-up episode. Rob Harvilla returns to the show to talk about the art of the soundtrack and share his top five favorites (1:00). Then, Sean talks with John Maggio, who directed the latest entry in The Ringer’s Music Box film series on HBO. His movie, Mr. Saturday Night, chronicles the fascinating life of Robert Stigwood, an impresario of stage, screen, and music responsible for projects like Saturday Night Fever (46:00).
MOVIES

