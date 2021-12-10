ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Local family does it big for the holiday with dancing lights and a Santa letter drop-off

By Stephania Martinez
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqkUY_0dJ4DpfC00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Christmas lights are a huge part of the holiday season.

A family in Odessa is doing it bigger than ever. They have Christmas lights all over their home but they have special additions to just the lights. For 20 years they have put up Christmas lights outside their house and showcase it to families from all over Odessa.

Once you get to the house, as you view the light show you can tune in to 89.1 FM and listen to the lights sync into the music. That’s not the only attraction they have at their home. They also have a personalized Santa Mailbox just for the kids. You can drop off your childerns letter to Santa.

The family does ask to put a return address, that way Santa can write back to each letter.

The lights are put up every night Sunday through Thursday 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. through 11 p. m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 5

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Porch pirates continue to strike as Christmas approaches

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Tis the season for online Christmas shopping… and Christmas package poachers. It’s ramping up because the deadline for getting gifts delivered in time for Christmas keeps getting closer. Porch thieves also know that and have been using consistent strategies to steal gifts. Midland Police say many package thieves drive through neighborhoods […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Odessa, TX
Society
ABC Big 2 News

These holiday staples may be dangerous to pets

(Nexstar)- Christmas is a time to indulge, celebrate, and have some fun. But some of the things we enjoy every holiday season could pose a threat for our four-legged friends- everything from toxic foods to dangerous seasonal plants.  Area veterinarians say they see an increase in emergency visits during the festive season. To ensure your […]
PETS
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Women: Meet Jane Bennett

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jane Bennett is behind the many ideas to help better serve our veterans in the community. The group she leads is one of the largest in the state. “After our father passed away, we moved back home [and] I had given up my interior decorating business in Colorado,” said Bennett. “I […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Weather#Santa Mailbox#Childerns#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Police see a rise in abuse during the holidays

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Holiday stressors can cause many people to take out their frustrations on one another and experts say that if not taken care of immediately, things can have a dangerous outcome. According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, during the holidays they see an increase in abuse. “During the holiday season […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

1K+
Followers
981
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy