ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orcutt, CA

RV catches fire in Orcutt

By Jennifer Almanza
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4Dsf_0dJ4Do1h00

ORCUTT, Calif. - A recreational vehicle caught on fire Thursday night in Orcutt.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 800 block of David Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the 32-foot RV was fully contained when crews arrived on scene.

"On our arrival, we found a room and content fire in an RV. We have investigators arriving on the scene to try and determine the cause," said Josh Cazier, Santa Barbara County Fire Captain.

    The fire was contained to the RV and there was "no other extension" to the main house or neighbors.

    No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

    The post RV catches fire in Orcutt appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CREATORS

    More
    Related
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Local
    California Accidents
    Orcutt, CA
    Accidents
    City
    Orcutt, CA
    County
    Santa Barbara County, CA
    Orcutt, CA
    Crime & Safety
    Santa Barbara County, CA
    Crime & Safety
    City
    Santa Barbara, CA
    Local
    California Crime & Safety
    Santa Barbara County, CA
    Accidents
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Rv#Fire Captain#Accident#Newschannel
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Accidents
    NewsBreak
    Public Safety
    News Channel 3-12

    Rainstorm expected to soak Santa Maria

    SANTA MARIA, Calif. - All this rain has drivers in Santa Maria rushing indoors for grab a bite.I’m taking advantage of the rain so I can come in and eat," said customer Alfredo Camacho at Chick-fil-A.Camacho gets ready to head back out, he’s nervous about the slippery roads."The first signs of wet roads is slippery The post Rainstorm expected to soak Santa Maria appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
    SANTA MARIA, CA
    News Channel 3-12

    News Channel 3-12

    Santa Barbara, CA
    7K+
    Followers
    2K+
    Post
    1M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

     https://keyt.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy