RV catches fire in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. - A recreational vehicle caught on fire Thursday night in Orcutt.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 800 block of David Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the 32-foot RV was fully contained when crews arrived on scene.

"On our arrival, we found a room and content fire in an RV. We have investigators arriving on the scene to try and determine the cause," said Josh Cazier, Santa Barbara County Fire Captain.

The fire was contained to the RV and there was "no other extension" to the main house or neighbors.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

