Accidents

At least 53 migrants killed in tractor-trailer crash in southern Mexico

By KATE LINTHICUM AND LEILA MILLER
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY — At least 53 people were killed after a tractor-trailer overturned in southern Mexico on Thursday, one of the worst tragedies in recent memory to befall migrants trying to reach the United States. Authorities said 107 migrants were packed into the back of truck as it...

www.thenewstribune.com

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Cartel monsters hang nine bodies from bridge in Mexico turf war

Cartel monsters have hung nine bodies from a bridge in a chilling warning to rival gangs amid a bloody Mexico turf war. A 10th victim was also found on a nearby road by horrified residents in the Zacatecas municipality of Cuauhtémoc around 6 a.m. Thursday. Officials warned the disturbing display...
MEXICO, NY
107 JAMZ

Level 3 Alert: Americans Warned Reconsider Travel To Mexico

Mexico is one of my all-time favorite places to vacation at. It is a beautiful country with wonderful people, delicious food and amazing culture. Unfortunately, since Jul several cities and villages have fallen victim to an increase in violent crime, making vacationing a security risk for American travelers. Updated November 9 and listed still current as of November 18, 2021, the US Embassy and Mexican law enforcement have issued a Level 3 Travel Alert to Americans planning on vacationing or visiting Mexico.
TRAVEL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mexico crash: 53 killed as truck smuggling migrants overturns, officials say

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico — At least 53 people are dead and 54 hurt after a cargo truck filled with migrants overturned and crashed in southern Mexico, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, the rollover crash occurred Thursday in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas state. As many as 200 migrants were believed to be in the trailer when it flipped and struck the bottom of a pedestrian bridge, the AP reported.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Two migrants from Nicaragua and Colombia are the first to be deported from US under reinstated Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy: Up to 50 migrants to be returned daily to Ciudad Juárez

U.S. authorities sent the first two migrants back to Mexico under the reinstated 'Remain in Mexico' policy. Enrique Manzanares from Nicaragua and another man from Colombia were walked over from El Paso, Texas, across the Lerdo-Stanton International Bridge and turned over to their counterparts in Ciudad Juárez on Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Migrant caravan brings highway in central Mexico to stand still

SAN MARTIN TEXMELUCAN, Mexico, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants walking towards Mexico City on Thursday brought traffic to a halt at an important highway connecting the capital and the central state of Puebla, a Reuters witness and a local authority said. Migrants, many traveling with children, walked between...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Relatives of Mexico missing simulate secret graves in plaza

Families of missing Mexicans simulated one of the many clandestine burial sites dotting the country, dumping dirt and rock on part of the capital’s massive plaza Monday then digging it away to reveal their demands for the government to act.Holding photos of their missing loved ones and shovels, members of three search collectives from the central state of Guanajuato staged a morbid protest in front of the National Palace. During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily news conference, the groups chanted that if he “doesn’t go to the graves, the graves come to him” as they pounded the ground...
SOCIETY
atlanticcitynews.net

Seven killed as car packed with migrants crashes while fleeing police

Seven people were killed and four others wounded after a car carrying illegal migrants slammed into a building and overturned in a failed attempt to flee the police in southern Hungary. The deadly incident occurred late on Monday in the spa town of Morahalom not far from Hungary's border with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Death toll in Haiti truck explosion rises to 66: officials

Four people injured in a massive gas truck explosion in Haiti have died, bringing the death toll from the accident to 66, officials said Wednesday. Patrick Almonor, deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, told AFP that four of the injured have died, adding that the toll was still preliminary and could rise as officials inspect several hospitals where the victims had been taken.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks

A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has divided residents in one of the country's poorest regions, known for its indigenous uprisings. "The train will no longer come through here," rejoiced Guadalupe Caceres, 64, at news that the original route was being modified and would no longer pass through her home. "We've lost, goodbye modernity," responded locksmith Ruben Angulo, 49, who was hoping to be rehoused but still has his eyes on one of the half-million jobs the government has promised. The mega works that will cover a 1,500-kilometer loop around the Yucatan peninsula was the signature proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 to serve the popular tourist hub that includes seaside resorts Cancun and Tulum, as well as the Mayan archeological ruins of Chitzen Itza and Palenque.
TRAFFIC

