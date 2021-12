The head honchos at Marvel seem to love nothing more than to tease fans, as illustrated by Maya’s mysterious uncle on Hawkeye. Throughout the third and fourth episodes of Season 1, Maya and other members of the Tracksuit Mafia mention the dangers of making her uncle angry, but so far, the only hint at the character’s true identity came in the form of a brief flashback scene. At one point, a young Maya’s dad drops her off at karate and promises Uncle will pick her up later. We then see Uncle’s hand cup Maya’s cheek as he laughs. This one moment was more than enough to convince Marvel fans they know exactly who Uncle is — and if they’re right, he could play a major role in the Marvel cinematic universe moving forward.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO