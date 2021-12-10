ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens killed in Mexico road accident

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- At least 54 people were killed when a trailer collided with a truck and overturned in southern Mexico on Thursday, with most of the victims believed to be migrants, according to local authorities. State Governor Rutilio...

Marcelo Ebrard
Rutilio Escandón
KTLA

Survivors recount horror of southern Mexico truck crash that killed 55

Survivors of the horrific truck crash in Mexico that killed 55 migrants and injured more than a hundred recounted from their hospital beds how their location inside the truck determined who lived and who died. Those unlucky enough to be riding jammed against the fragile walls of the freight container almost certainly died, survivors said. […]
L.A. Weekly

Patricia Laborin Killed in Accident on Valencia Road [Tucson, AZ]

Vehicle Crash on Valencia Road Left 33-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to authorities, the single crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at Valencia Road near South Kolb Road. Furthermore, upon arrival, they extracted Laborin from her gold 2001 Ford Explorer and pronounced her dead at the scene. Reports say, the victim was...
AFP

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

A massive gas truck explosion killed at least 62 people in Haiti on Tuesday, after bystanders swarmed the vehicle to collect spilled fuel -- a precious commodity in a nation plagued by acute fuel shortages. The blast in Haiti's second city of Cap-Haitien is the latest disaster to hit the poverty-wracked Caribbean nation, riven by gang violence and political paralysis. Prime Minister Ariel Henry visited the scene of the tragedy, saying his heart was "broken" after meeting some of the dozens of injured in a local hospital. Pictures showed the charred remains of the truck in the built-up Samarie area of the city, with surrounding buildings burnt and scarred in the explosion.
Reuters

Migrant caravan brings highway in central Mexico to stand still

SAN MARTIN TEXMELUCAN, Mexico, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants walking towards Mexico City on Thursday brought traffic to a halt at an important highway connecting the capital and the central state of Puebla, a Reuters witness and a local authority said. Migrants, many traveling with children, walked between...
The Independent

Relatives of Mexico missing simulate secret graves in plaza

Families of missing Mexicans simulated one of the many clandestine burial sites dotting the country, dumping dirt and rock on part of the capital’s massive plaza Monday then digging it away to reveal their demands for the government to act.Holding photos of their missing loved ones and shovels, members of three search collectives from the central state of Guanajuato staged a morbid protest in front of the National Palace. During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily news conference, the groups chanted that if he “doesn’t go to the graves, the graves come to him” as they pounded the ground...
WALA-TV FOX10

Man killed in traffic accident on Military Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A traffic accident claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Wednesday in Mobile. Officers responding to the 1900 block of Military Road about 8:29 p.m. discovered the man in a vehicle lodged partially under a container trailer. According to a traffic investigator, the victim’s vehicle was...
International Business Times

Search To Identify 54 Killed In Mexico Truck Accident On Migrant Route

Mexican authorities worked Friday to identify 54 people killed when a speeding truck crammed full of migrants overturned in the southern state of Chiapas, a major transit point for those trying to reach the United States. Bodies draped in white sheets lined the roadside, and travelers bleeding or with broken...
AFP

Death toll in Haiti truck explosion rises to 66: officials

Four people injured in a massive gas truck explosion in Haiti have died, bringing the death toll from the accident to 66, officials said Wednesday. Patrick Almonor, deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, told AFP that four of the injured have died, adding that the toll was still preliminary and could rise as officials inspect several hospitals where the victims had been taken.
Vice

Wild Video Shows Brazen Prison Break In Mexico

MEXICO CITY—A gang sprung nine prisoners during a daring escape using a jerry-rigged truck as a battering ram and car bombs in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Wednesday. The ensuing manhunt has led to the recapture of three of the escapees. The highly coordinated prison break allegedly focused...
New York Post

Cartel monsters hang nine bodies from bridge in Mexico turf war

Cartel monsters have hung nine bodies from a bridge in a chilling warning to rival gangs amid a bloody Mexico turf war. A 10th victim was also found on a nearby road by horrified residents in the Zacatecas municipality of Cuauhtémoc around 6 a.m. Thursday. Officials warned the disturbing display...
BBC

Haiti fuel tanker blast kills dozens in Cap-Haïtien

More than 60 people have been killed after a fuel tanker exploded in northern Haiti, officials say. Reports say the vehicle was involved in an accident in the city of Cap-Haïtien, and the victims had been trying to gather leaking fuel when it ignited. Local hospitals have been overwhelmed...
