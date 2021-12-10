ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Trash Workers in Anaheim, Huntington Beach Go On Strike

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Hundreds of sanitation workers went on strike today, threatening trash service in Huntington Beach and Anaheim.

About 400 workers for Republic Services from Teamsters Local 396 went on strike as they accused management of making ``unilateral changes without bargaining and threatening reprisals against employees who participate in union activity,'' according to a statement from the union.

The union's contract expired Sept. 30 and the sanitation workers voted Nov. 23 to authorize a strike.

The union represents workers in Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Anaheim, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach.

Republic Services issued this statement: ``Republic Services is in contract negotiations covering our Teamsters-represented employees in Orange County. Republic respects the rights of our employees to engage in the collective bargaining process, and we continue to negotiate in good faith to achieve fair and competitive labor contracts.''

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Local Union#Collective Bargaining#Trash Workers#Teamsters Local 396#Republic Services
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

