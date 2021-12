And for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, he has plenty of fellow NBA players who either like to hate on him or seemingly just don’t respect him — for some reason. Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves players Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley minimized Gobert’s impact on defense. To Rudy’s credit, he responded by saying “when you’re the best in the world at something, people become insecure and try to discredit what you do in some kind of way.”

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO