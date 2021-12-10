ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday, poised for a second straight weekly decline, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast larger-than-expected global production, fuelling the prospect of improved supply worldwide. Corn edged lower after three straight sessions of gains, while soybeans...

www.agriculture.com

OilPrice.com

China’s Oil Imports Are Set To Slow In Q1

A combination of China’s policies to curb pollution in time for the Winter Olympics, its crackdown on illegal practices at independent refiners, and its zero-COVID policy with intermittent lockdowns are set to slow crude oil imports at the world’s top oil-importing nation early next year, industry consultants tell Bloomberg.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

EU expects full grain data from January after French glitch

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Weekly figures on European Union exports and imports of cereal and oilseed products should be complete from the start of January after a technical problem led to partial data for France in recent months, an EU official said. The missing figures, linked to a database...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-10 cents, corn up 1-3 cents, soy up 2-4 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - down 5-10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures falling as dry weather in Australia reduces threat of quality damage to what has been forecast to be a record crop in that key export country. * Russia is considering reducing its looming wheat export quota slightly from a previously planned 9 million tonnes, five sources familiar with discussions among officials told Reuters on Wednesday. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat hit resistance during the overnight trading session at its five-day moving average, a level it also could not maintain support above on Tuesday. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 9-3/4 cents at $7.77-1/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 9-1/4 cents lower at $8.02-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 5 cents to $10.16 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn rising on strong demand from the ethanol sector. Gains in soy market also supportive to corn as rising soymeal prices could boost demand for corn-based feed, traders said. * March corn last traded up 2-1/4 cents at $5.92-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybean futures rising ahead of National Oilseed Processors Association report that is expected to show active pace of crushing during November. * Analysts were expecting that the monthly NOPA crush totaled 181.640 million bushels of soybeans, which would be the fifth biggest monthly total on record. * January soybeans last traded 3 cents higher at $12.62-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Potter)
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-China resumes imports of boneless Brazilian beef, meatpacker shares jump

(Adds Brazilian Agriculture Minister's quote, details from ministry's statement, meatpacker shares) BEIJING/SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's customs administration said it will allow imports of some beef products from Brazil to resume on Wednesday, ending an embargo in force since Sept. 4. Brazil, the world's top beef exporter, suspended...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China allows Brazil to resume beef exports, industry group says

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China has authorized Brazil to resume beef exports to the Asian country, lifting a ban imposed early in September due to two atypical cases of mad cow disease reported in Brazil, industry group Abrafrigo said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Farmers in Argentina have sold 35.7 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 35.7 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season after transactions for 327,800 tonnes in the most recent week period, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report that included data through Dec. 8. The rhythm of sales was...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Winter Wheat Under Heavy Pressure Again

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 1 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 11 cents. CME Globex Recap: Corn and soybeans are little changed and modestly lower early on Wednesday. Winter wheat futures have continued their bearish price action and are sharply lower. Weather in South America is likely the major focus at this time, along with export demand.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina cuts taxes on grain exports, but only if they're organic

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentina will cut export taxes on soybeans, corn and wheat, but only if they are organics, which currently make up a small fraction of the major grains producer's harvest. The South American country's government said many organic and ecological products would see export tariffs...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures down on Australia harvest, Black Sea exports

CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures fell about 3% on Wednesday as a bumper Australian harvest and signs of continued competition from Black Sea supplies added to recent technical pressure, traders and analysts said. Corn followed wheat lower while soybean futures turned higher in choppy trade...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China to levy higher tariffs on pork imports in 2022 amid supply glut

(Adds details and reaction) BEIJING/CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China will raise import tariffs on most pork products next year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, after the world's top producer rapidly expanded domestic production and reduced its needs for imports. Tariffs for most favoured nations will return to 12%...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat nears 2-month low, corn declines; soy ends firm

CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 4% on Wednesday and European wheat fell 3% as a bumper Australian harvest and signs of continued competition from Black Sea supplies added to technical pressure, traders and analysts said. Corn followed wheat lower while soybean futures ended modestly higher...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Markets Plummet; Corn Rejected at Resistance Again

In a totally risk-off day for grain, wheat led the way lower, with Kansas City and Chicago plunging to 25- to 30-cent losses. There is no apparent news to drive this weakness, but I would assume funds are letting go of their longs; some suggest index fund selling. World veg oil markets tanked early, but soybean oil reversed early losses to close higher.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans slide on wetter South American weather

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soy futures extended losses on Tuesday, as wetter weather in South America raised prospects of higher production. Wheat also slipped after two straight sessions of gains. "Weather forecasters' greater confidence in a wetter weather tack for currently dry areas of Paraguay and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle higher in technical bounce from 3-week low; hogs ease

CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed higher on Monday, bouncing off a three-week low on technical buying, analysts said. CME February live cattle settled up 0.775 cent at 138.850 cents per pound, rebounding after a dip to 136.850 cents, just below the contract's 40-day moving average and its lowest since Nov. 18.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures sag on weaker cash markets; hogs decline

CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended modestly lower on Tuesday on profit-taking after a two-session advance, softer cash cattle prices and weaker wholesale beef prices, traders said. CME February live cattle settled down 0.550 cent at 138.300 cents per pound but stayed inside of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rising Indian rapeseed output could reduce vegoil imports

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in India, the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils, is likely to rise as much as 29.4% this year as farmers plant more area with the winter-sown oilseed, a leading trade body said on Tuesday. Production is expected to stand at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat slips on better supply outlook, corn and soybeans also down

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Monday, as expectations of larger than expected world supplies pressured prices. Corn and soybeans also fell, facing technical resistance as dealers waited for new indications of Chinese import demand for U.S. supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat had fallen...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 815,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 426,000 barrels for gasoline and a fall of 1 million barrels for distillate stockpiles. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by nearly 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 200,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stocks are forecast to reveal a decline of 400,000 barrels. Oil prices extended losses in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.47 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $70.73 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

