GRAINS-Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - down 5-10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures falling as dry weather in Australia reduces threat of quality damage to what has been forecast to be a record crop in that key export country. * Russia is considering reducing its looming wheat export quota slightly from a previously planned 9 million tonnes, five sources familiar with discussions among officials told Reuters on Wednesday. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat hit resistance during the overnight trading session at its five-day moving average, a level it also could not maintain support above on Tuesday. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 9-3/4 cents at $7.77-1/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 9-1/4 cents lower at $8.02-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 5 cents to $10.16 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn rising on strong demand from the ethanol sector. Gains in soy market also supportive to corn as rising soymeal prices could boost demand for corn-based feed, traders said. * March corn last traded up 2-1/4 cents at $5.92-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybean futures rising ahead of National Oilseed Processors Association report that is expected to show active pace of crushing during November. * Analysts were expecting that the monthly NOPA crush totaled 181.640 million bushels of soybeans, which would be the fifth biggest monthly total on record. * January soybeans last traded 3 cents higher at $12.62-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Potter)

