Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named as Ravens' nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have seen plenty of their players excel on the field. However, part of what makes them a great organization is what they do off of it as well. Baltimore values their culture, and brings in players who fit what they’re trying to build.

On Thursday, it was announced that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the team’s nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award is given out to the player that shows on-field sportsmanship, such as fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

Jackson has shown how great of a person he is by showing respect to his teammates and opponents on the field, as well as every member of the organization off of it. He’s had clips go viral of him calling reporter by “Mr.” or “Mrs.”, and has also done a lot of work in the communities that he’s involved in.

It’s no surprise that Jackson is the nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. He has set a wonderful example of how to carry himself on and off of the football field, and he is deserving of winning the award.

