The Game Awards 2021 have come and gone, and all of the winners have been announced from the event. Here is a full list of winners from this year's celebration of gaming. Joseph has been writing or podcasting about games in some form since about 2012. Having written for multiple major outlets such as IGN, Playboy, and more, Joseph started writing for MMORPG in 2015. When he's not writing or talking about games, you can typically find him hanging out with his 10-year old or playing Magic: The Gathering with his family. Also, don't get him started on why Balrogs *don't* have wings. You can find him on Twitter @LotrLore.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO