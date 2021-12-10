ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Travel to a New Outpost in Next Year’s Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

By Kirstin Swalley on December 9, 2021
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have been waiting quite some time to get another bite of what’s to come in Monster Hunter Rise’s upcoming expansion, and it seems they were ready to deliver with...

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Coming to PC, PS4, Switch

One of the best fighting games of the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 era came from a surprising franchise. Best known for its relationship building, Atlus brought its talents in story telling to the fighting game genre with Persona 4 Arena and its expansion Ultimax. Well, after so many years, Atlus is...
Monster Hunter Rise and Uma Musume Were Japan’s Most Searched Terms of 2021

Google released Japan’s most searched terms of 2021, and included were video games such as Monster Hunter Rise and Uma Musume: Pretty Derby. Prominent anime series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Revengers also made the list. Notably, this is the first year Google Japan has released an entirely separate ranking category for video games.
Monster Hunter Rise & Pokémon Unite shined in the Google Japan 2021 search rankings

Google Japan has revealed the 2021 top search rankings for various keywords in Japan, which includes a big showing from Monster Hunter Rise and Pokémon Unite. The annual search rankings include various categories from top trends, famous people, video games, and more things people searched on Google Japan. There are two categories with surprising results. Check them out below:
‘New Threats’ Await in Latest Horizon: Forbidden West Trailer

Back in August, Guerilla Games announced that their upcoming open world sequel would be pushed back from its fall 2021 release window to February of next year. Now, with just over two months left until Aloy’s next adventure is upon us, Sony made an appearance at the Game Awards last night to show off a deeper look at the world of Horizon: Forbidden West. Featuring a nice variety of environments and some new robotic creatures for players to look forward to taking down, the trailer below provides another glimpse at one of the first big games of 2022.
Cuphead’s Delicious Last Course DLC Finally Has a Release Date

The time has finally arrived for Cuphead’s long-awaited DLC…well, okay, the time will technically come next year. But for now, we finally have a release date for its much-anticipated DLC, The Delicious Last Course. And Studio MDHR didn’t skimp on the build-up, with a full-on ’30s musical number at The Game Awards leading up to the trailer, and whole puppet show during the trailer itself, as seen below. Our heroes, with the brand-new character Ms. Chalice, head off to an undiscovered Inkwell Isle to help out their friend Chef Saltbaker, naturally battling even more screen-filling bosses along the way. It looks like quite the treat worth waiting for, and will arrive on June 30 for all of Cuphead’s current platforms.
Forspoken Launches May 2022 on PS5, PC

Square Enix and Luminous Productions today announced the release date for the upcoming action RPG, Forspoken. Square Enix and Luminous Productions dropped a new trailer for the title at The Game Awards, confirming a May 24, 2022 release date on PS5 and PC. The new trailer gives fans a new look at the land of Athia and the impending corruption dubbed the ‘Break.’ This corruption is slowly destroying Athia and sparing no one, that is until protagonist Frey manages to survive it, offering the people hope. The trailer also gives us a new look at the gameplay, showcasing Frey traversing a wide array of environments. She’ll use magic to platform and engage in combat against deadly beasts.
Nintendo Minute Dives into the Latest Among Us Update

Among Us is far from stopping in its massive popularity, and with the latest update out and available Nintendo Minute is checking it out with some friends and trying to find the deadly imposter. Kit and Krysta along with various other personalities are taking a look at the newest map and new tasks they must fulfill to win, while the imposter is trying to put a shop to their usual enjoyment in the brand new area.
Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue Heats Up with New Gameplay, Story Trailer

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue arrives on PC next week, so it seems that the time for fans to get more gameplay and story hints has finally come. In the newest trailer, more of Firegirl’s city can be seen and so can more of the combat. There is also a hint or two to be found regarding why all of these fires are flaring up in the first place. The first hint: they aren’t accidents.
TGA 2021 Gameplay Trailer for Tchia Showcases Impressive Traversal

We have seen a few glimpses of Tchia over the past year, and everything looks charming so far. The Game Awards 2021 gave us the biggest glimpses yet of the core gameplay and it very much feels like a 3D Zelda-inspired game with a completely fresh setting. Having it set off the coast of Australia offers up a lush setting that isn’t often seen and we got an impressive vision of the future for the game.
Embark Studios Reveals ARC Raiders at The Game Awards

Embark Studios and Nexon today announced their brand new IP, ARC Raiders. Embark Studios, which is made up of numerous former DICE employees, revealed their new game at The Game Awards. ARC Raiders is a free-to-play co-op third-person shooter where players must team up to fight the ARC, mechanized enemies that drop from orbit. You’ll loot foes and scavenge ruins for tools and gadgets, use physics and the environment to gain advantages, and improvise when plans go awry.
Review: After The Fall

There’s something about zombies and virtual reality that go hand-in-hand. On paper, it’s an excellent ark to integrate into a VR game as it tends to blend horror, intensity and gun mechanics that help showcase immersion with VR. Vertigo Games brings another zombie game to the VR world with a twist. After The Fall takes the formula that made Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood popular and brings it to the VR world. With a focus on online play, does this differentiate After The Fall from any of the other zombie VR games out there?
Experience the World of Granblue Fantasy: Relink in the Latest Teaser Trailer

The latest spin-off to the hit mobile title Granblue Fantasy has been in progress for a long time, and during a live stream last night we got a new solid look at some gameplay in addition to a tentative release date to boot. The trailer showcases a slew of new enemies, eleven unveiled playable characters and some fantastically flashy looking attacks to look forward to. In addition to this it was revealed they are aiming to release in 2022, although no specific timeframe was given besides that. We also learned a little bit more about side-quests which are accessed through an optional mode in addition to the ability to participate solo with an AI controlled party or online with others.
Redout 2 Coming to Consoles, PC in 2022

The original Redout was a fantastic successor of sorts to Wipeout and even spawned a dogfighting shooter in Redout: Space Assault set in its universe to add some versatility to the franchise as a whole. In doing so, it showed that a lot of work had been done to make Redout standout from other futuristic racers in ways that weren’t done before. However, it also left the fanbase of the first game a bit thirsty for a new game.
Loot River Heads to Game Pass, Receives Animated Trailer

Straka.studio’s upcoming Tetris-meets-Dark Souls roguelike game Loot River has been been impressing many ever since its introductiont, us included, especially with the demo that was released earlier this week. And for those who are now hooked on sliding around these floating ruins and slashing everything in sight along the way, then you’ll be able to gain easier access to the game when it comes out, as it was now announced that Loot River will be heading to Game Pass when it launches on both Xbox and PC. And as a bonus, the news came with a spiffy new animated trailer that you can check out below, featuring our protagonist in an intense duel, accompanied by some more action-packed snippets of gameplay. Loot River is due out next year, and now more people will be able to check out its unique twists on the genre come day one.
Evil West Gets a Gameplay Reveal Trailer

At last year’s Game Awards, we got our first glimpse at Evil West, a new supernatural Wild West action game from Focus Home Interactive and developers Flying Wild Hog. And appropriately enough, the pre-show at this year’s Game Awards gave us our first glimpse of the gameplay, which you can check out below. Playing as one of the last agents as part of a top-secret institute devoted to hunting vampires, we get a decent glimpse at some of the monstrosities you’ll face, and the many wants to can dispose of them, including shotguns, electric fists, flamethrowers, giant hammers, combos of all the above, and more. Flying Wild Hog still clearly know how to deliver insane action, and we can’t want for more of it when Evil West comes out in 2022 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.
Japanese Cat Mario Showcase Unveils a Little Extra Look at Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Japanese Cat Mario show has been going on for quite some time now, and this week we were lucky enough to get just a snippit of some more gameplay that players can get a better look at. Specifically it covers catching wild Pokemon, those that are passive and a couple that are a bit more aggressive to these new trainers. They’ll have to watch out as many Pokemon will attack anyone they see as a threat, which can knock a trainer right out if they aren’t careful.
