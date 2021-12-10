Travel to a New Outpost in Next Year’s Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Straka.studio’s upcoming Tetris-meets-Dark Souls roguelike game Loot River has been been impressing many ever since its introductiont, us included, especially with the demo that was released earlier this week. And for those who are now hooked on sliding around these floating ruins and slashing everything in sight along the way, then you’ll be able to gain easier access to the game when it comes out, as it was now announced that Loot River will be heading to Game Pass when it launches on both Xbox and PC. And as a bonus, the news came with a spiffy new animated trailer that you can check out below, featuring our protagonist in an intense duel, accompanied by some more action-packed snippets of gameplay. Loot River is due out next year, and now more people will be able to check out its unique twists on the genre come day one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO