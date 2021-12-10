Travel to a New Outpost in Next Year’s Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

At last year’s Game Awards, we got our first glimpse at Evil West, a new supernatural Wild West action game from Focus Home Interactive and developers Flying Wild Hog. And appropriately enough, the pre-show at this year’s Game Awards gave us our first glimpse of the gameplay, which you can check out below. Playing as one of the last agents as part of a top-secret institute devoted to hunting vampires, we get a decent glimpse at some of the monstrosities you’ll face, and the many wants to can dispose of them, including shotguns, electric fists, flamethrowers, giant hammers, combos of all the above, and more. Flying Wild Hog still clearly know how to deliver insane action, and we can’t want for more of it when Evil West comes out in 2022 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.
