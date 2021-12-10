Flight diverted to Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport after passenger assaults flight attendant

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A flight was diverted to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.

Capt. Arthur Gregory, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, confirmed to KFOR that the passenger assaulted the flight attendant Thursday night and that the plane had to reroute from its original destination and land at Will Rogers World Airport.

The air marshal who was onboard the flight had the unruly passenger in custody when the plane landed in Oklahoma City, according to Gregory.

Oklahoma City police officers escorted the suspect off the plane and detained him until the FBI arrived.

On Friday morning, officials identified the man as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington.

Ariel Pennington, Oklahoma County Detention Center

FBI agents Pennington, and he was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. The FBI will file charges.

Officials say the flight was traveling from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles.

“Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals on Delta flight 324 from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles, which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and was removed from the flight by local law enforcement,” Delta Airlines said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

