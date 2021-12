This year's The Game Awards, apart from a decent number of announcements, also brought awards. The most important one, the title of the game of the year, went to It Takes Two. One of the most anticipated events of this year - The Game Awards 2021 - has concluded. Apart from numerous announcements of smaller and bigger games, many awards were received. The best game of the year turned out to be It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios. However, we must admit that the competition was strong.

