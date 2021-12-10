ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Man sentenced after killing ex-wife's boyfriend

FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charge in Floyd’s death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death.
CNN

A single Kentucky Republican travels with Biden to survey tornado and storm damage

(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Bradley, SC
The Hill

Biden says Meadows 'worthy of being held in contempt'

President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ex Wife#Sc#Fox Carolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy