ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

In first match after loss of Reiland, Trojan wrestlers topple Senior

By Owen Siebring
cbs2iowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City West lost one of its own on...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A single Kentucky Republican travels with Biden to survey tornado and storm damage

(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
The Hill

Biden says Meadows 'worthy of being held in contempt'

President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlers#First Match#City West#Combat

Comments / 0

Community Policy