ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brian Williams Warns of ‘a Nation Unrecognizable’ in Final MSNBC Sign-Off

By Ross A. Lincoln
TheWrap
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his final broadcast as a part of NBC News, Brian Williams signed off with a final message for viewers that, while occasionally heartfelt, was mostly an urgent, or about as urgent as Williams ever gets, warning about the future of American democracy. Almost certainly alluding to the rise...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 5

Michael herring
4d ago

I agree that those who came before us fought for a country that no longer exists. Norman Rockwell would be shocked and disappointed, as would my WWII vet father. The Greatest Generation didn't sacrifice, fight, and die so Corporate greed could turn " Made in USA " into an anomaly so our enemy could prosper, nor for one person to remove God from our schools, or no punishment for illegal behavior. Cronkite was a liberal, but he reported the news. Today's journalist could learn from him, still.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Falls Church News-Press

Brian Williams Pinpoints The Attack on America

A report in the Bulwark earlier this week noting that Sen. Ted Cruz has nudged closer to endorsing the goal of the Texas secessionist movement, stating publicly that “I’m not there….yet,” triggered MSNBC nighttime host Brian Williams to wrap up his evening broadcast musing about what he called “the slow death of truth and consequences” that threatens democracy in America.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

Who Could Replace Chris Cuomo in CNN’s Primetime Lineup?

Ratings for some of the network’s contenders paint a bleak picture. Chris Cuomo was yanked off his nightly CNN show last week and fired over the weekend, and while the network still plans an investigation into his conduct in support of his embattled brother Andrew amid the then-New York governor’s scandal over sexual harassment accusations, executives now have a new problem: Cuomo, whose show aired in the competitive 9 p.m. ET time slot, was consistently its highest-rated primetime host. Who can replace him?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Williams
TheWrap

Nicolle Wallace Shreds Chris Christie for Pleading Ignorance of Fox News’ Role in Spreading Conspiracy Theories

”I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make against conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News,“ says MSNBC host. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie met resistance from at least one on-air personality during his media tour to promote his new book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.” NBC News’ Nicolle Wallace said he wasn’t being “intellectually honest” when he failed to go after Fox News in a book ostensibly about the misinformation being given to conservatives.
POLITICS
Primetimer

Brian Williams signs off from MSNBC and NBC News by saying "my biggest worry is for my country"

In the final edition of his The 11th Hour MSNBC show, Williams ended his 28-year tenure at NBC News by lamenting “the darkness” that’s engulfed America and saying his “biggest worry is for my country.” “As I do for the first time in my 62 years, my biggest worry is for my country,” said former NBC Nightly News anchor. “The truth is, I’m not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist. I believe in this place. And in my love of my country, I yield to no one.” Williams appeared to be referring to election denialism and the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection when he said “the darkness has spread” to “neighborhoods” and “the school board,” pointing out that “it must be acknowledged and answered for.” Williams added: “Grown men and women—who swore an oath to our Constitution, elected by our constituents, possessing the kinds of college degrees I can only dream of—have decided to join the mob and become something they are not, while hoping we somehow forget who they were...They’ve decided to burn it all down with us inside. That should scare you to no end as much as it scares this aging volunteer fireman.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Nbc News#American#Bedford Falls#Peacock
Axios

CNN hires Chris Wallace away from Fox News

Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace is leaving the network after nearly two decades, he announced Sunday. He will be joining CNN as an anchor for its new streaming service, CNN+. Why it matters: Known for his impartiality and tough interviews, Wallace was the bedrock of the network's hard...
TV & VIDEOS
editorials24.com

When is Brian Williams’ last day on MSNBC?

BRIAN Williams is leaving MSNBC having been at the cable news channel for 28 years. He has hosted The 11th Hour since it launched on September 6, 2016. Brian Williams announced he was leaving the broadcaster on November 9, 2021Credit: Getty. When is Brian Williams’ last day on MSNBC?
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Brian Williams Uses Final ’11th Hour’ to End Era, Sound Alarm

Brian Williams didn’t go gentle into that good night. In a noticeable break from the journalistic demeanor he has projected for nearly three decades at NBC News and MSNBC, the veteran anchor used the final minutes of his tenure on MSNBC’s “11th Hour” to warn viewers of the frailty of American democracy and urged them to keep it safe — if they could. “My biggest worry is for my country. I’m not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he told viewers as the clock neared midnight on the east coast and his five-year term on the show came to a...
ENTERTAINMENT
MarketRealist

MSNBC National Correspondent Joy Reid Has a Solid Net Worth

MSNBC’s national correspondent Joy Reid, or Joy-Ann Reid as she refers to herself on her LinkedIn profile, hosts her own show, The ReidOut, which airs weekdays at 7:00 p.m. ET. Recently, she was accused of “mocking” Americans after the results from a Washington Post and ABC News poll were published. The poll revealed that more than 50 percent of the people who participated were displeased with how Biden is performing as the president.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Scranton Times

'Darkness on the edge of town': Brian Williams signs off after 28 years, shares his fears for America

Brian Williams’ 11th hour is up. On Thursday, the longtime NBC and MSNBC anchor signed off from the network, looking back at his 28-year-long career. Williams — a former anchor and editor of “NBC Nightly News” and, since 2016, the host of “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” on MSNBC — concluded his last show Thursday night, a month after his plans to leave the company were first reported.
CELEBRITIES
MassLive.com

Chris Wallace, host of Fox News Sunday for 18 years, calls it quits to ‘try something new’ at CNN streaming service

Chris Wallace, the longtime Fox News Sunday host, is calling it quits and poised to join a rival cable news network CNN’s streaming service. “After 18 years I have decided to leave Fox,” Wallace said to cap off his final show on Sunday morning. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.”
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Brian Williams’ MSNBC Show ‘The 11th Hour’ to End Thursday

Brian Williams’ 11 p.m. ET show on MSNBC will come to an end on Thursday and he will depart NBCUniversal, a company he’s been with since 1993. “The 11th Hour” premiered in September 2016 and capped off nightly news for MSNBC viewers through Donald Trump’s presidency and into the first year of Joe Biden’s.
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

Brian Williams’ Final Broadcast of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour Is Tonight

It’s the end of an era for Brian Williams and MSNBC. The 11 p.m. anchor will sign off from his show The 11th Hour for the final time on Thursday evening. CNN’s Brian Stelter had the news first, and then Williams himself said on Wednesday’s 11th Hour that Thursday’s broadcast will be the “last time” he’ll meet up with MSNBC viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
Journal Inquirer

Brian Williams gives farewell address on MSNBC

Brian Williams ended his career at NBC News Thursday with a goodbye — and also a warning. “My biggest worry is for my country,” Williams said on his final appearance on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” a show that was created for him just before the 2016 presidential election.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

CNN Grapples With Chris Cuomo Chaos

“I like being uncomfortable,” Chris Cuomo told Variety in 2018. “I like making other people uncomfortable.” Looks like he succeeded. CNN fired Cuomo, its most-watched anchor, over the weekend for exactly that reason. Though Cuomo had become emblematic of a new era at CNN, one filled with journalists who practiced holding newsmakers to account rather than just delivering the news, Jeff Zucker, WarnerMedia’s chairman of news and sports, and other executives no longer felt assured about their relationship with the anchor, according to people familiar with the matter.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy