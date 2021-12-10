Purple Raiders, Lilja preparing for DIII national semifinals

Edgewood graduate Matt Lilja (98) rushes the passer during a Mount Union game. Lilja and his teammates are preparing for a Division III national semifinal contest at home Saturday vs. North Central (Ill.) The winner advances to the championship game on Dec. 17 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton. Photo by Randy Sarvis

The Mount Union football team is one step away from playing in the Division III national championship game.

The Purple Raiders (13-0) are scheduled to host North Central (Ill.) at noon on Saturday.

Mount Union is the fourth seed, while North Central is the top seed.

The Purple Raiders reached the semifinals for the first time since 2018 with a 35-29 overtime win over Muhlenberg last Saturday. Mount Union senior defensive lineman Matt Lilja, an Edgewood graduate, recorded two tackles. In 13 games, he has 23 tackles, including seven for loss, and five sacks.

“It’s just another week against a great team,” said Lilja, who earned second-team All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors this season. “We need to go out and play Mount Union football, with the same goal this week of finishing 1-0.”

Mount Union has a 107-18 record in NCAA playoff games and the Raiders have advanced to the Stagg Bowl 21 times since 1993 with a record 13 national championships.

The Raiders, who have played in the tournament a record

32 times, defeated Washington & Lee (Va.) 52-0 in the first round and No. 16 ranked Johns Hopkins, 45-35, in the second round prior to the quarterfinals.

North Central, located in Naperville, Ill., is 12-0 overall, won the automatic bid as champions of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin and is making its 13th NCAA playoff appearance.

The Cardinals have a 20-11 record in the NCAA Playoffs and

are the defending national champions after winning 2019 title game with a 41-14 win over Wisconsin-Whitewater.

North Central ended up with a first round bye since Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) could not play the game.

The Cardinals then scored a 34-20 win

over No. 11 Wisconsin-La Crosse in the second round and a 55-6 win over No. 18 R.P.I. (N.Y.) in the quarterfinals.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of a semifinal matchup between No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) at No. 3 ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater in the 2021 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Dec. 17 in Canton.