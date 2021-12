Ranking: Three-star, 0.8593-rating as the No. 51 tight end. Why he chose West Virginia: "Me and Coach Trickett have actually been talking for a long time. He has been recruiting me since Sept. 1 of last year. He said he saw my senior film and likes how I'm having a breakout season. He thinks that he can move me around – I can be a receiver, an H-back, a tight end and maybe even line up in the backfield for them. I like that."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO