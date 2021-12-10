ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franks: Remembering Bob Dole, the gentleman from Kansas

By Gary Franks
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Robert “Bob” Dole had a positive impact on my 12 years as an elected official, and especially the six years I worked with him in Congress. I was a tireless worker for his candidacy for president in 1996. He had earned the nickname of being a...

kiowacountysignal.com

Prattans remember their connections to former Senator Bob Dole.

AS FORMER U.S. SENATOR and native Kansan Bob Dole was laid to rest with a funeral last Friday in Washington D.C., memorial services in Russell, Kansas, and burial at Arlington National Cemetery earlier this week, Pratt-area citizens watched and remembered their connections to the great statesman. Dole died in his sleep Sunday morning, December 5, at age 98.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
wabcradio.com

Bob Dole buried in his home state of Kansas

WASHINGTON D.C -77-(WABC)- Bob Dole, War hero, and National statesman is being laid to rest in his home state of Kansas. A funeral for Bob Dole was held Friday at Washington’s National Cathedral. President Biden calling Dole “a hero for democracy.” Biden served with Dole in the U.S Senate....
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Bob Dole honored in Russell, Kansas Statehouse

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNT) – Late Kansas Senator Bob Dole returned home Saturday to Russell after being honored at the National Cathedral and the World War II Memorial on the Washington Mall Friday.  Dole passed away Sunday at the age of 98. His death comes less than a year after he announced he had stage 4 lung cancer. Gov. Laura Kelly and […]
RUSSELL, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas honors Bob Dole one final time

RUSSELL —As a testament to the wide swath of lives he touched throughout his life, area residents and national leaders filled the St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell Saturday morning to remember Sen. Bob Dole. Attending the service was a true cross-section of Americans, including a...
KANSAS STATE
State
Kansas State
State
Connecticut State
Ohio Capital Journal

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
KANSAS STATE
Mining Journal

Remembering Bob Dole: Serious legislator, sharp wit

WASHINGTON — The death of former Senate Republican Leader Bob Dole of Kansas at 98 deprives the nation of one of its all-time professionals, who brought both skill and humor to the chamber for more than three decades. He tempered his fierce partisanship with a playful way with words...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KWCH.com

Remembering Bob Dole: Compilation of coverage as nation honors ‘Kansas’ favorite son’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The news of Senator Bob Dole’s death Sunday, Dec. 5, drew responses from across Kansas, the United States and the globe. From humble beginnings in Russell, Kansas, Dole became a decorated hero from his service in World War II and transitioned into a political career in which he rose to positions of leadership in the Republican party and helped to pass legislation that directly and indirectly improved the lives of millions of Americans.
KANSAS STATE
Person
Gary Franks
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Gerald Ford
KSNT News

Sen. Bob Dole honored in Washington, returns to Kansas

President Joe Biden joined national leaders and Senator Dole’s family members and close friends at Washington National Cathedral for an invitation-only memorial service honoring the late senator’s life. Following the service at 1:15 p.m., Senator Dole’s motorcade and the casket will pause at the Memorial for a ceremony honoring his life and military service. WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is to be honored with a private service at Washington National […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

WATCH: Remembering Bob Dole: Soldier, Statesman, Kansan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Robert Dole represented Kansas in Congress for more than 30 years, stepping down from the Senate in 1996 when he became the Republican Presidential nominee. Dole was injured on a battlefield in Italy during World War II. It left him without use of his right...
TOPEKA, KS
NBC Washington

Remembering Bob Dole: Schedule of Memorial Events in DC

Sen. Bob Dole will be honored during a series of ceremonies in Washington, D.C., this week ahead of memorials for the late World War II veteran in his home state of Kansas. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. The former Republican presidential candidate served in Congress for 36 years and received two Purple Hearts for his valor in World War II.
KANSAS STATE
Republic

Editorial: Remembering Bob Dole and his spirit of compromise

Robert J. Dole — war hero, senator, presidential candidate, Kansan — has died, at the age of 98. We offer condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, his family, and the many friends and colleagues he met over a full lifetime of service to his country. There can be no...
POLITICS
WCTV

Tallahassee veterans remember late-senator Bob Dole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee veterans are remembering the late senator Bob Dole who lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Senator Ross visited Tallahassee veterans a number of times during the annual Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Mac Kemp, the chairman of Honor Flight Tallahassee, said although...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
siouxlandproud.com

Former South Dakota lawmaker remembers Bob Dole

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former South Dakota lawmaker calls Bob Dole’s life story “remarkable.”. The former U.S. Senator died Sunday. Dole served during World War II where he was wounded. He represented Kansas in the U.S. House for eight years and the Senate for nearly three decades. He also campaigned against former President Bill Clinton as the Republican presidential nominee in the 90s.
POLITICS
The Week

Bob Dole, the complicated pride of Kansas

It's shocking that Bob Dole is dead. It seemed like he had always been part of the political firmament, and always would be. Now, it's possible that I think this way because I'm a native Kansan, and Dole was entrenched in the U.S. Senate before I was born. He was never not there. Dole is known to much of the public as a failed presidential candidate, but for many Kansans of a certain age — my age, which is not that old but old enough to have voted in his last Senate race — he was also a beacon of state pride, proof that you could come from a small town and still make it big. (His hometown, Russell, also gave Arlen Specter to the Senate.) That meant something.
KANSAS STATE
KEVN

Lawmakers in Washington remember the late Senator Bob Dole

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Capitol Hill icon passed away at 98 Sunday. Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) is being remembered by colleagues and friends as a hero whose legacy will live on. There has been a bipartisan outpouring of support for the late senator, who served in the Senate...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

WTOP’s Dave McConnell remembers ‘successful Senate leader’ Bob Dole

Bob Dole, former Republican senator and presidential candidate, died on Sunday at the age of 98. WTOP’s Emeritus Capitol Hill Correspondent Dave McConnell remembered his impact on the D.C. region and the country. McConnell reported that Dole was often considered a “hatchet man,” as he produced various tax reforms and...
WASHINGTON, DC

