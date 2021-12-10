Chris Krok Show: Build Back Worse

The House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, a sweeping piece of legislation. It now goes to the Senate, where its fate is not certain. Still, employers and advisors need to keep an eye on it and its provisions, many of which create opportunities as well as obligations for employers. Although the Act has many retirement provisions, its focus is not quite the same as the SECURE Act, said Matt Rogers, CFP, Director of Financial Planning at eMoney Advisor. Rogers offered some perspective on the Act in the Q&A below.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO