Chris Krok Show: Build Back Worse

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Biden’s proposed Build Back Better plan, there’s a part in there that will affect 87...

www.wbap.com

wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Should Donald Trump Run Again in 2024?

The next presidential race will be here before we know it, and will Donald Trump run for office once again? We replayed our WBAP Morning Show’s interview with the former president, and he still teases the thought but doesn’t reveal his plan. It’s a possibility, and Hillary Clinton thinks so too. Chris gives his thoughts and asks for yours as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Omicron in Texas, but Honestly, Who Cares?

After different cases of the Omicron variant popped up around the country, we have finally seen it here in Texas. But should we even really care? At this point, just do what you do to be safe, and go out and enjoy your life. Even liberal officials in Dallas are dropping mask mandates despite the news!
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: More Wealth Than Many of Us

We often get a ton of negative stories in the news, so we’re going to feed you a little bit of positivity for your weekend. Sometimes we see someone who is just filled with love and joy in a situation that we may deem undesirable. This one takes place at a local McDonald’s drive-thru. We see you, Dawn.
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: SCOTUS Starts New Debate on Abortion

We may be seeing big changes in this country’s law within the next year, as the Supreme Court has opened their debate on abortion laws. Roe v. Wade is also up for debate, and regardless if it is struck down, it does not stop the states from making their own choices on abortion. Chris hopes the justices will come to that decision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: We Love Elitist White Liberals

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is actually calling out racism in his own Democratic party? Wow. Turns out it’s not a good look when a white liberal says he’s dropping out of the Texas Lt. Gov. race because he would be the reason a minority candidate would lose. Chris also pokes fun at one of the parents from Richardson ISD who is claiming she’ll leave Texas because of our fight against the schools.
DALLAS, TX
wnax.com

“Build Back Better” Funds Biofuels

The “Build Back Better” bill backed by President Biden would, among other things, provide over a billion dollars to help expansion of the biofuels industry. South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says that’s not enough to get him to support “BBB”….. Tax cuts passed under President Trump added about two trillion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

'Hannity' on inflation, Build Back Better

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on December 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. ANNOUNCER: Americans held hostage behind enemy lines, day 118. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Welcome to HANNITY on this busy Friday night. That's right,...
BUSINESS
Fox News

'Special Report' on Build Back Better

This is a rush transcript of "Special Report" on December 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. Let's bring in our panel, former education secretary Bill Bennett, Kimberley Strassel, a member of the editorial board at "The Wall Street Journal," and Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for Reuters.
EDUCATION
coloradopolitics.com

Build Back Better shows need for single-subject votes

The Build Back Better (BBB) Act is the latest omnibus bill by Congress. These measures are catch-all bills which cover a wide range of areas under a very broad and catchy title. Because there are so many programs and policies in these measures, they tend to be very lengthy. In the case of BBB it is 2,171 pages in length. In comparison, Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace is around 1,400 pages and the Bible is around 1,300 pages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Chris Cuomo Quits His SiriusXM Show

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is calling it quits with his satellite radio job. Just days after being fired from CNN, Cuomo tweeted he's quitting his SiriusXM job to take a step back and focus on what comes next. He tweeted while he has a thick skin, he also has a family and "the past week has been extraordinarily difficult." CNN fired Cuomo Saturday after learning of information that he helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, deal with sexual harassment allegations.
CELEBRITIES
benefitspro.com

What to watch for in the Build Back Better Act

The House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, a sweeping piece of legislation. It now goes to the Senate, where its fate is not certain. Still, employers and advisors need to keep an eye on it and its provisions, many of which create opportunities as well as obligations for employers. Although the Act has many retirement provisions, its focus is not quite the same as the SECURE Act, said Matt Rogers, CFP, Director of Financial Planning at eMoney Advisor. Rogers offered some perspective on the Act in the Q&A below.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Two Polls Show Growing Fear That Biden’s Spending Will Make Inflation Worse

Two polls conducted in West Virginia and New Hampshire show that Americans believe President Joe Bident’s spending plans will drive up inflation. A Remington Research Group poll conducted in West Virginia found that 62% of respondents said they had seen, read or heard “a lot” about the Build Back Better Act (BBB). A 53% majority of all respondents said they strongly oppose the legislation, and 59% of independent respondents said they strongly oppose it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Build Back Better would make Biden’s annus horribilis even worse

At the end of his year of Old Testament afflictions — the political equivalent of Job losing his camels and acquiring boils — President Biden might be muttering: Job was at least spared Sens. Joe Manchin III and Kyrsten Sinema. These Democrats, however, stand between him and the potentially worst of his self-inflicted wounds, the Build Back Better bill.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'Your World' on Omicron variant, Build Back Better

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on December 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: More contagious, but less dangerous, and news just today that maybe Omicron will be much less dangerous.
HEALTH
cityxtramagazine.com

Sen. Lindsey Graham Said Republicans Were 'Shot In The Back' Over McConnell's Debt-Limit Deal And Warned His Colleagues Of Trump's Fury

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on GOP congressional leaders, saying at a closed-door party lunch that they'd put Republicans in a position to get "shot in the back" over a deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling, The Hill reported. Congress is doing procedural jujitsu...
CONGRESS & COURTS

