Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty of 5 of 6 counts of disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police about a racist, homophobic attack in January 2019. The jury received the case Wednesday and deliberated for 9 hours before arriving at the verdict. Prosecutors alleged that Smollett arranged the incident with the two men who attacked him so he could use it as fodder on social media. During the trial, he took the stand and testified that he was indeed the victim of a hate crime.

