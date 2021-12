In today’s demanding supply chain environment, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing unprecedented supply chain challenges much like larger companies, and as a result, have been investing in their own fleets due to the lack of equipment available in the marketplace. Equipment scarcity as well as the struggle to keep up with technology are fast becoming the key underlying obstacles affecting SMEs to maintain their competitive advantage in today’s bottlenecked supply chain reality.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO