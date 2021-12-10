Roy Qiu and Tiffany Ann Hsu Drop Bombshell News of Marriage After Earlier Rumors of Them Falling in Love After Filming TW-movie When a Man Loves

Winter is always nesting season, more so that holiday partying season, for me at least especially as I get old. I just get lazier lol and also basically played myself plenty out living a great social life pre-marriage, pre-kids, and even after both, so now I am a total happy holidays homebody. I also think it’s nesting season for K-actress Park Shin Hye not just because it’s cold out but because she’s expecting a baby! And she’s planning a January 2022 wedding so plenty on her plate for sure. This weekend she posted her first Instagram update since last month’s totally surprising news of her marriage to boyfriend Choi Tae Joon and that the couple is also welcoming a baby together. She shared that her hair is really growing up, and yes girlfriend thank those pregnancy hormones for that. She also posted a picture of hotteok that her dad bought and yum that’s like the perfect warm, crunchy, sweet winter type dessert snack.
