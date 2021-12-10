ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Aramco to supply full term oil volumes to several Asian buyers-sources

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco has notified at least two North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in January, two sources with knowledge of the matter said...

Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Is Oil Headed To $40?

Oil opened lower on Wednesday and has extended its decline since, dropping for a second consecutive day. WTI is down more than 1% at time of writing, having retreated below the psychological $70 price level. Combined losses this week are nearly 3%. Omicron is making traders increasingly jittery. While initial...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
OilPrice.com

China’s Oil Imports Are Set To Slow In Q1

A combination of China’s policies to curb pollution in time for the Winter Olympics, its crackdown on illegal practices at independent refiners, and its zero-COVID policy with intermittent lockdowns are set to slow crude oil imports at the world’s top oil-importing nation early next year, industry consultants tell Bloomberg.
Climate change imperils world’s oil and gas reserves: research

LONDON (Reuters) – Much of the world’s reserves of oil and gas is under threat from rising tides, storms, floods and extreme temperatures caused by climate change, risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft said on Thursday. Access to the equivalent of 600 billion barrels or 40% of the world’s recoverable...
Japan’s factory activity growth slows in December – flash PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s manufacturing activity expanded for an 11th straight month in December, but at a slightly slower pace than the previous month as weaker output and new order growth softened. Activity in the services sector also grew at a slower pace, slipping from a more than...
Reuters

SenseTime plans Hong Kong IPO re-launch Monday, sources say

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group (0020.HK) plans to keep its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at $767 million as it considers re-launching the withdrawn deal as early as Monday, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The people could not...
rigzone.com

Saudis Warn Traders Against Shorting Oil

Saudi Arabia's energy minister warned traders against shorting oil prices. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister warned traders against shorting oil, saying OPEC+ could react quickly to any fall in prices. OPEC+, a 23-nation group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided on Dec. 2 to raise daily crude output by...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

U.S. expects Permian oil output to rise to record in December

(Bloomberg) -- Crude production in the Permian Basin is expected to surpass a pre-pandemic high this month as a rebound in the U.S. shale industry fuels activity in its most prolific patch. Supplies from the Basin, which straddles West Texas and New Mexico, is projected to reach 4.96 million barrels...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at more than 1-week low

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling at their lowest in over a week. The combination of the "hawkish, risk-off reaction by markets to the 'hot' producer price index] print," a bearish International Energy Agency report suggesting the global oil market is already flipping to a surplus, and an increased number of governments and major corporations implementing stricter COVID-19 policies all weighed on the energy markets, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $70.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since Dec. 6, according to FactSet data.
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 815,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 426,000 barrels for gasoline and a fall of 1 million barrels for distillate stockpiles. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by nearly 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 200,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stocks are forecast to reveal a decline of 400,000 barrels. Oil prices extended losses in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.47 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $70.73 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

Omicron impact on world oil demand to be 'mild and short-lived': OPEC

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday left its forecast for global oil demand unchanged, saying it expected the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 to have little lasting impact. "The impact of the new omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges," OPEC said in its monthly report. OPEC still expects demand growth of 5.7 million barrels a day this year, reflecting a boost to first-half demand that was offset by a downward revision to third-quarter consumption due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and softer industrial production in China, as well as an easing recovery in transportation fuel consumption in India. Fourth-quarter 2021 oil demand was also adjusted slightly lower to account for COVID-19 containment measures and the potential impact of the omicron variant. For 2022, the forecast for demand growth was left unchanged at 4.2 million barrels a day, with some of the recovery previously penciled in for the current quarter shifted to the first quarter of next year, "followed by a more steady recovery" throughout the second half of 2022, the report said.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Inflation data in Japan keeps Asian stock market buyers at bay

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Wholesale inflation data in Japan kept a lid on stock prices in Asia on Friday. Japan's wholesale inflation rate rose an extraordinary 9 percent last month, its ninth monthly rise in a row. Stocks were broadly lower across the Asian region. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo...
Houston Chronicle

Tomlinson: Exxon and Aramco CEOs show Big Oil’s arrogance toward climate crisis

Deciding which chief executive gave the most arrogant, regressive and defensive speech at the World Petroleum Congress is difficult, but Exxon Mobil’s Darren Woods and Saudi Aramco’s Amin Nasser top the list. Nasser’s boss, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,will certainly be proud of his CEO’s imperious performance in...
offshore-technology.com

McDermott secures three offshore contracts from Saudi Aramco

US-based engineering company McDermott has further strengthened its partnership with Saudi Aramco with three new offshore contracts. In a statement, McDermott said that it has received three new awards for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) projects. The company will complete the EPCI for four drilling jackets and seven oil...
