CFO grants $300,000 to 10 child care agencies in the Ozarks during worker shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rural child care facilities in the Ozarks are getting some help to survive worker shortages.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks granted a total of $300,000 to 10 different agencies.

CFO officials said the goal of the Ozarks Early Childhood Support Grant Program is to “reduce barriers to quality child care so parents can return to work or maintain employment.”

CFO Director of Communications, Aaron Scott, said the program is funded by an anonymous donor with a passion for improving the economic outcomes of residents in rural communities.

“Over the past several months we’ve learned how much of a barrier that childcare presents to returning to the workforce for working parents,” Scott said.

Ozark Action, Inc. is one agency that was granted more than $44,000.

Executive Director for Ozark Action, Inc., Terry Sanders, said they have head start programs in Bakersfield, Grovespring, and Houston.

“With a head start, if we cannot maintain our approved daycare and childcare adult to children ratios, we can’t have children in the centers,” Sanders said. “That’s the last thing we want to see happen is the inability to provide the service to the families that count on us.”

Sanders said while helping children prepare to enter kindergarten is the priority, they also help parents maintain a job.

He said this money will help keep their staff positions filled and their doors open.

“We increased all of our pay scales across the agency, across every program, about a month and a half ago,” Sanders said. “This will help fill the void. In some cases, we went on a leap of faith that we would come up with the money to support everything that we were doing.”

Below is a list of all of the agencies that were awarded money:



All Aboard Learning Center/Crawford County Foundation Inc.: $30,000 to support current staff and fill vacancies at the center in Cuba

Cabool Second Baptist Daycare: $30,000 to support current staff and fill vacancies at the center in Cabool

Children’s Learning Center of Camden County Inc.: $30,000 to provide tuition assistance to families and improve the facility in Camdenton

Community Support Services of Missouri/Jasper County Sheltered Facilities Association: $30,000 to provide scholarships to low-income families for the Early Learning Center in Webb City

Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation: $30,000 to support current staff and fill vacancies at the DAEOC’s Children’s Services Department, which serves communities in the Bootheel region

I Can Too Learning Center/ICTLC Inc.: $30,000 to supplement tuition payments for low-income families in Salem

Lafayette House/Family Self-Help Center Inc.: $30,000 to support current staff and fill vacancies at Lafayette House’s Pumpkin Patch in Joplin

Life360 Community Services: $30,000 to add a family support coordinator to help low-income families navigate resources and to increase staffing hours at the center in Bell City

Ozark Action Inc.: $44,766.24 to support current staff and fill vacancies at the Head Start programs in Bakersfield, Grovespring, and Houston

Presbyterian Preschool/First Presbyterian Church of Rolla: $15,233.76 to support the construction of an infant care room and expand the facility’s capacity to include all ages of pre-K children

CFO Board Chair Robin Morgan led the selection committee, which was comprised of Vice-Chair Laurie Edmondson, Dr. Doug McNeal, Alice Wingo, and Heather Zoromski.

