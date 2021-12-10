ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

CFO grants $300,000 to 10 child care agencies in the Ozarks during worker shortages

By Ashley Eddy, Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8fNI_0dJ43gvQ00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rural child care facilities in the Ozarks are getting some help to survive worker shortages.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks granted a total of $300,000 to 10 different agencies.

CFO officials said the goal of the Ozarks Early Childhood Support Grant Program is to “reduce barriers to quality child care so parents can return to work or maintain employment.”

CFO Director of Communications, Aaron Scott, said the program is funded by an anonymous donor with a passion for improving the economic outcomes of residents in rural communities.

“Over the past several months we’ve learned how much of a barrier that childcare presents to returning to the workforce for working parents,” Scott said.

Ozark Action, Inc. is one agency that was granted more than $44,000.

Executive Director for Ozark Action, Inc., Terry Sanders, said they have head start programs in Bakersfield, Grovespring, and Houston.

“With a head start, if we cannot maintain our approved daycare and childcare adult to children ratios, we can’t have children in the centers,” Sanders said. “That’s the last thing we want to see happen is the inability to provide the service to the families that count on us.”

Sanders said while helping children prepare to enter kindergarten is the priority, they also help parents maintain a job.

He said this money will help keep their staff positions filled and their doors open.

“We increased all of our pay scales across the agency, across every program, about a month and a half ago,” Sanders said. “This will help fill the void. In some cases, we went on a leap of faith that we would come up with the money to support everything that we were doing.”

Below is a list of all of the agencies that were awarded money:

  • All Aboard Learning Center/Crawford County Foundation Inc.: $30,000 to support current staff and fill vacancies at the center in Cuba
  • Cabool Second Baptist Daycare: $30,000 to support current staff and fill vacancies at the center in Cabool
  • Children’s Learning Center of Camden County Inc.: $30,000 to provide tuition assistance to families and improve the facility in Camdenton
  • Community Support Services of Missouri/Jasper County Sheltered Facilities Association: $30,000 to provide scholarships to low-income families for the Early Learning Center in Webb City
  • Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation: $30,000 to support current staff and fill vacancies at the DAEOC’s Children’s Services Department, which serves communities in the Bootheel region
  • I Can Too Learning Center/ICTLC Inc.: $30,000 to supplement tuition payments for low-income families in Salem
  • Lafayette House/Family Self-Help Center Inc.: $30,000 to support current staff and fill vacancies at Lafayette House’s Pumpkin Patch in Joplin
  • Life360 Community Services: $30,000 to add a family support coordinator to help low-income families navigate resources and to increase staffing hours at the center in Bell City
  • Ozark Action Inc.: $44,766.24 to support current staff and fill vacancies at the Head Start programs in Bakersfield, Grovespring, and Houston
  • Presbyterian Preschool/First Presbyterian Church of Rolla: $15,233.76 to support the construction of an infant care room and expand the facility’s capacity to include all ages of pre-K children
  • CFO Board Chair Robin Morgan led the selection committee, which was comprised of Vice-Chair Laurie Edmondson, Dr. Doug McNeal, Alice Wingo, and Heather Zoromski.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

David and Stacey O’Reilly donates $100,000 to the Ozarks Regional YMCA

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The YMCA’s Annual Campaign provides direct financial assistance to children and families as well as subsidizes critical youth development programming like after school programming, summer camp and teen leadership initiatives. Connected by a shared vision, volunteers, members, mission partners and staff work together to raise philanthropic dollars to ensure the Y’s programs […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

MSU rethinking IDEA Commons projects for best use of downtown space

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Certain aspects of a multi-year, multi-million dollar project to create a new professional gathering space in downtown Springfield have been put on hold as Missouri State University rethinks the best use of the property.  The IDEA Commons project was first announced in 2017 with the construction and rehabilitation of new and old […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Masking in school: Greene County Medical Society says it recommends students and staff mask up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As Missouri’s Attorney General and districts like Springfield Public Schools face off about masking requirements, the Greene County Medical Society, which, according to its website, represents more than 300 physicians in southwest Missouri, says students and staff at schools should still wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread. A news release from the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
City
Ozark, MO
City
Houston, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Bakersfield, MO
KOLR10 News

24 public school buses spread Christmas cheer in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Public Schools is holding a contest between bus drivers to see who has the most festive bus decoration. Donna Collins, Transportation Director for Nixa Public Schools, is holding a competition between her bus drivers to decorate the grille of their vehicles. “We have thirty-three buses that run a route everyday. Twenty-five […]
NIXA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Sanders
Person
Robin Morgan
KOLR10 News

Discovery Center of Springfield announced as the winner of $1 million STOP Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Center for Education Reform (CER) and media partner Forbes announced the Discovery Center of Springfield as the winner of the $1 million STOP Award.   The Discovery Center was one of five finalists selected from the 20 semifinalists to compete for the award.   With the award the Discovery Center plans to develop open-book education software […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Joplin business will be feeding tornado victims

JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of a Joplin restaurant are about to help a community decimated by a tornado. Tuesday morning, the Bacon Me Krazy Food Trailer will head to Kentucky. The owner and volunteers plan to feed 3,000 tornado victims and clean-up crews. “My wife and I were talking about it and said this is […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Jury awards $4 million to Missouri transgender student

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A jury has found that a Kansas City-area school district discriminated against a transgender student by denying him access to the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms. A Jackson County jury on Monday said the Blue Springs district should pay more than $4 million to the student. KSHB-TV reports the student […]
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Ozarks#Family Support#Charity#Cfo#The Community Foundation#Ozark Action Inc
KOLR10 News

Talking Trash: Give joy, not waste

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Every day, an average of 1,000 to 1,200 tons of waste go to the landfill in Springfield. And the week after Christmas, the area generates 25-30 percent more waste than that average. To help decrease the amount of trash that ends up in the landfill, Laurie Davis with the Springfield Environmental Services […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy