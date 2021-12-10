ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Williams Signs Off from 11th Hour for the Final Time: 'What a Ride It's Been'

By Katie Campione
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Williams has signed off of The 11th Hour for the final time. The television host is leaving MSNBC and NBC News after 28 years. Williams called Thursday night "more emotional than an average Thursday night" as he hosted the show for the last time, discussing the major political events of...

people.com

Primetimer

Brian Williams signs off from MSNBC and NBC News by saying "my biggest worry is for my country"

In the final edition of his The 11th Hour MSNBC show, Williams ended his 28-year tenure at NBC News by lamenting “the darkness” that’s engulfed America and saying his “biggest worry is for my country.” “As I do for the first time in my 62 years, my biggest worry is for my country,” said former NBC Nightly News anchor. “The truth is, I’m not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist. I believe in this place. And in my love of my country, I yield to no one.” Williams appeared to be referring to election denialism and the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection when he said “the darkness has spread” to “neighborhoods” and “the school board,” pointing out that “it must be acknowledged and answered for.” Williams added: “Grown men and women—who swore an oath to our Constitution, elected by our constituents, possessing the kinds of college degrees I can only dream of—have decided to join the mob and become something they are not, while hoping we somehow forget who they were...They’ve decided to burn it all down with us inside. That should scare you to no end as much as it scares this aging volunteer fireman.”
