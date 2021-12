Many Floridians have been asking themselves what month are we in the last few weeks. It maybe in fact December, but Southwest Florida is running on 4.8° above normal for the month thus far. That means is the month ended on December 15, it would in the top 5 warmest Decembers on record with an average temperature of 73.3°. That is the average temperature over a 24 hour day. The average high temperature is 83.4°, which is 5.4° above normal.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO