Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling...

www.mysanantonio.com

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, arriving at the courthouse surrounded by media for the start of Maxwell's trial New York, to a rare volcanic eruption that scientists from around the world are studying in La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, to U.S. born Black artist Josephine Baker posthumously receiving France's highest honor as she is inducted into the Pantheon, in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.
PHOTOGRAPHY
New Haven Register

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Dec. 2-8, 2021. This week’s selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of daily life in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia hosting...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Times Union

Clara becomes the youngest unicorn in Latin America

The business expense management startup Clara announced on Monday the closing of a Series B financing round equivalent to $ 70 million, reaching a valuation of $ 1 billion and unicorn status. The company founded by Diego García and Gerry Giacomán Colyer started operations in Mexico eight months ago, making...
BUSINESS
vcpost.com

Overview Of Cryptocurrency in Latin America

Latin America shocked the entire world by declaring cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as legal tender even after severe economic traps in their regions. The ease in taxation policy toward cryptocurrency is one of the few steps the government takes to support this form of tender. The peer-to-peer technology enables us free...
CURRENCIES
finovate.com

Jefa Brings Financial Empowerment to Women in Latin America

With plans to launch initially in Mexico before expanding to Colombia and Central America, fintech startup Jefa is out to do what even the most innovative challenger banks have so far failed to do: bring better financial opportunities to women in Latin America. Company CEO and founder Emma Sanchez Andrade...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Digitizing Payments In Latin America

Why Chile Is the Hot New Tech Testing Ground For LatAm Payment Providers. Payment providers are working to bolster Latin America’s sluggish digital payment adoption rate, and many are starting their campaigns in Chile. In the Digitizing Payments In Latin America Playbook, a PYMNTS and Kushki collaboration, Josip Jercic Hollub, of Chilean eCommerce platform Justo, explains why Chile’s high banked rate and enthusiasm for digital payments makes it an ideal testbed for new technologies in Latin America.
ECONOMY
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Biden, let Haitians save their own country

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — On the streets of Port-au-Prince in February, demonstrators demanded that the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, step down because he had overstayed his elected term. His administration had dissolved Parliament after failing to hold elections, and he had illegally packed the judiciary and electoral commissions. Armed gangs, acting with his support, massacred protesters and terrorized poor and powerless citizens. Government agencies were a shambles, as they have been for years.
WORLD
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
MySanAntonio

Merama, the new Mexican unicorn reaches a valuation of 1,200 million dollars

The startup Merama announced additional financing for $ 60 million to reach a valuation of $ 1.2 billion, making it a unicorn in less than 12 months after it was created. Founded in December 2020 with dual headquarters in Mexico City and São Paulo, Merama acquires or creates and generates growth in the largest predominantly online brands in Latin America - in addition to the technology and infrastructure to automate and generate scalability in their critical processes. The company typically owns a majority stake in the brands, allowing the brand founders to retain ownership and continue to operate the businesses, while supporting them with their team of e-commerce, working capital and technology experts. .
BUSINESS

