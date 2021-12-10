ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the new Peanuts holiday special ‘For Auld Lang Syne’

By Benjamin Mayo
9to5Mac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ today debuts its first original Peanuts holiday special, called ‘Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne’. Here’s how to watch. The release of the For Auld Lang Syne special is appropriately timed with New Years. In the special, Lucy attempts to throw the biggest and best New Year’s Eve party,...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 3

DENNIS T. MENACE
5d ago

When Charles Schultz died there was a clause in his contract that after his death no one else would be doing any cartoons at all of the peanuts gang, that has been broken several times sense his death!

Reply(2)
3
