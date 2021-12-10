ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Slater Sees Promise in Patriots’ 2021 Outlook

New England Patriots team captain Matthew Slater has a voice that Pats’ players, and fans alike, know well. It is the voice of a team captain. For the 52 remaining players on that roster, his voice is one of reason.

When their eleven-time team captain speaks, the Patriots listen. As such, he is one of the most respected players in the Patriots locker room.

Keeping the team grounded is one of Slater’s areas of expertise. As a fourteen-year NFL veteran and a three-time Super Bowl Champion, he is well-versed in the time honored New England tradition of taking one game at a time. He has experienced winning streaks, as well as rough patches shrouded in defeat. Through it all, the successful Pats’ teams never lost focus.

The 2021 iteration of the New England Patriots is currently enjoying notable success. At 9-4, the Pats currently hold the top spot in the AFC East, as well as the number one seed in the AFC for the 2021 NFL playoffs. Winners of seven straight, New England enters their bye week as one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

As the team continues to savor its resurgence, they are reminded of a time in the not so distant past when their postseason prognosis was not so bright. Through their first six games, the Pats sat at 2-4, clinging to slim hopes of contention. However, the Patriots have prosperously altered their course by blending great coaching with smart, complementary football on both sides of the ball, and strong leadership.

With 14 years of NFL experience, there is little which Slater has neither seen, nor done. As a three-time Super Bowl champion, the Pats captain is no stranger to success. He has also seen teams succumb to the stresses of adversity. When evaluating the 2021 New England Patriots, the 36-year-old believes that the team’s early struggles has helped to galvanize their resolve to play to (and beyond) their potential.

“Adversity, whenever you face it, if you handle it the correct way, especially with others, is going to bring you closer together,” Slater told reporters on Wednesday. “Our group is really close this year. We enjoy being around one another. I really am having a lot of fun being a part of this group, and I think if you ask anyone in that locker room they would tell you the same.”

During their seven-game winning streak, Patriots players have clearly been developing quite the synergy with each other, both on and off the field. The cohesion has been evident in their performance on both sides of the ball. However, the camaraderie, which the team has built, has played a valuable role in moving the team forward. As one of the Pats’ team captains and elder statesmen, Slater knows the importance of a team coming together at the right time.

“Is it because of the way the season started and how we’ve endured through that? Potentially, is it a mix of the personalities and the character of the men in that locker room?” asked Slater. “I think there are a number of things you could attribute it to. It’s been fantastic to see this group come together, and to see where we are now. I hope that we can continue to grow. We’ll see what lies ahead.”

When New England returns from its bye week, they will face formidable challenges in their final four games. For a team which features several young stars, including rookies Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson and Christian Barmore, the wisdom and counsel of their team captain will be of utmost importance in New England’s maintaining the prowess which has sparked their rebirth to relevance in the AFC. Matthew Slater is proud to continue to provide that voice. For him, it is simply a part of being a team captain. Better yet, it is an integral part of being a great teammate. Both Slater and the Patriots remain hopeful of this teamwork leading to postseason success.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The New England Patriots#Afc
