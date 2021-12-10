Winterize Your Body: Treat it with love

Winter brings with it cozy afternoons cuddling by the fire, evenings watching the snow gently fall, and cups of hot chocolate with just the right amount of marshmallows. What’s not to love? Well, how about constantly chapped lips, dry skin, respiratory issues, and feelings of blah that just won’t leave you alone. Wouldn’t it be great if you could “winterize” your body to protect yourself against those pesky winter elements that get you down? The good news is, you can.

Dr. Rana Mays, a board certified dermatologist (BCD) and the founder and president of Mays Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, says the winter months bring with it dry skin and rashes. Rashes like eczema and seborrheic dermatitis are common during the winter months. The American Academy of Dermatology defines eczema as a group of conditions that cause inflamed, irritated, and often itchy skin. When looking for signs of seborrheic dermatitis, watch out for reddish, oily-looking patches that appear on the face, but there are treatments that can help.

“It’s always important to see a BCD for proper diagnosis of skin changes so patients can receive proper treatment and avoid a waste of time and money with self or nondirected treatment,” Dr. Mays says. This way you and your doctor can come up with a custom plan to prevent uncomfortable skin flare-ups should they happen again.

Prepare Your Respiratory Health

When looking to protect not only your skin but your whole body against the harsh wintry elements, Louisville Salt Cave provides a space for this very purpose. Founded by Nicole Bartlett in 2015, Louisville Salt Cave uses a halogenerator to grind and disperse tiny particles of salt (three times smaller than pollen size) which are antimicrobial in nature. “Bacteria and viruses don’t live well around salt,” Nicole begins, “so when you come in this space and breathe, this helps your respiratory health, and the Cave is designed for really deep mental rest as well.”

Louisville Salt Cave is made of five tons of the “purest salt and the pink Himalayan salt crystals are over 250 million years old.” Nicole says Louisville Salt Cave sessions help reduce inflammation which assists in keeping you well throughout the winter months. “We recommend doing salt sessions prior to getting sick. The Cave helps keep your lung microbiome really healthy so that you have a better chance of combating any type of stressor,” Nicole says.

The Cave also supports your mental health by using color therapy. Color therapy has been known to boost feelings of well-being and this can be of value during the dreary winter months, “The color in the room actually has great mood-enhancing qualities so there’s a multitude of benefits to coming here in the winter,” says Nicole.

By Tonilyn Hornung

