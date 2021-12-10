ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Winterize Your Body: Treat it with love

Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNsF7_0dJ42EMz00

Winter brings with it cozy afternoons cuddling by the fire, evenings watching the snow gently fall, and cups of hot chocolate with just the right amount of marshmallows. What’s not to love? Well, how about constantly chapped lips, dry skin, respiratory issues, and feelings of blah that just won’t leave you alone. Wouldn’t it be great if you could “winterize” your body to protect yourself against those pesky winter elements that get you down? The good news is, you can.

Dr. Rana Mays, a board certified dermatologist (BCD) and the founder and president of Mays Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, says the winter months bring with it dry skin and rashes. Rashes like eczema and seborrheic dermatitis are common during the winter months. The American Academy of Dermatology defines eczema as a group of conditions that cause inflamed, irritated, and often itchy skin. When looking for signs of seborrheic dermatitis, watch out for reddish, oily-looking patches that appear on the face, but there are treatments that can help.

“It’s always important to see a BCD for proper diagnosis of skin changes so patients can receive proper treatment and avoid a waste of time and money with self or nondirected treatment,” Dr. Mays says. This way you and your doctor can come up with a custom plan to prevent uncomfortable skin flare-ups should they happen again.

Prepare Your Respiratory Health

When looking to protect not only your skin but your whole body against the harsh wintry elements, Louisville Salt Cave provides a space for this very purpose. Founded by Nicole Bartlett in 2015, Louisville Salt Cave uses a halogenerator to grind and disperse tiny particles of salt (three times smaller than pollen size) which are antimicrobial in nature. “Bacteria and viruses don’t live well around salt,” Nicole begins, “so when you come in this space and breathe, this helps your respiratory health, and the Cave is designed for really deep mental rest as well.”

Louisville Salt Cave is made of five tons of the “purest salt and the pink Himalayan salt crystals are over 250 million years old.” Nicole says Louisville Salt Cave sessions help reduce inflammation which assists in keeping you well throughout the winter months. “We recommend doing salt sessions prior to getting sick. The Cave helps keep your lung microbiome really healthy so that you have a better chance of combating any type of stressor,” Nicole says.

The Cave also supports your mental health by using color therapy. Color therapy has been known to boost feelings of well-being and this can be of value during the dreary winter months, “The color in the room actually has great mood-enhancing qualities so there’s a multitude of benefits to coming here in the winter,” says Nicole.

By Tonilyn Hornung

P.S. Spend a Saturday in Frankfort, or looking for tips on winter landscaping?

Comments / 0

Related
Today's Transitions

Why Does Moving My Body Hurt?

Six years ago when Valerie Spies, stylist at Z Salon & Spa, began experiencing neck pain, lower back pain, and fatigue, she went to the doctor expecting to be told she needed physical therapy. “It was very discouraging,” Valerie says. “He spent exactly 10 minutes with me and concluded that I needed to find another job. I went home resigned to the fact that I’d always have this terrible pain. I was so depressed.”
FITNESS
Today's Transitions

Looking For The Perfect Holiday Gift For Your Grandkids? We’ve Got you Covered.

Finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be stressful, but finding the perfect gift for your grandkids can take the pressure to new heights. Children can be as picky in their love of toys, games, and books as they are in eating their vegetables. With so many options out there, it’s difficult to know what your grandkids have added to their ever-changing holiday wish list. So, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of sought-after books and games your grandkids can’t wait to open this holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sabriga Turgon

Love Your Health? Hug a Tree

You just need to stand by one for your body to be better. Yikes, when the weather is hot — quick, go stand in the shade of a tree!. Shade, climbing, and tree houses are what many people think of as the best benefits of nearby trees. What we don’t realize is that some of the relaxation we feel is because trees affect our mood, our sense of the future, our cognitive function, and help with many chronic diseases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Conditions#Dry Skin#Salt Crystals#Bacteria#Mental Health#Winterize#Louisville Salt Cave
Turnto10.com

Binge Eating: Is your body clock the cause?

CINCINNATI — An estimated 2.8 million Americans struggle with binge eating disorder. People with the disorder often eat large amounts of food in a short period and feel guilty and unable to stop. Researchers want to know more about the role of the body’s sleep-wake cycles, known as the circadian clock.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

11 best moisturisers for sensitive skin: The products to tackle dry, combination and hypoallergenic skin

One of the best ways to ensure your skin is plump and hydrated is with a daily moisturiser.However, if you have sensitive skin, whether it’s prone to redness, irritation or inflammation easily, finding the right one is not as simple as it sounds, and it’s not always as easy as just picking one off the shelf.Ingredients such as aloe vera, glycerin and hyaluronic acid are all ones to look out for when trying to alleviate dryness and dehydration. But with thousands of options on the market, it can feel like navigating a minefield of creams, lotions and gels.To help you...
SKIN CARE
southsidepride.com

Winter wellness – healthy body and healthy planet

For the past decade or so, I have been thinking a lot, and acting – a bit less, but still acting – on ways to reduce my personal harm to the environment in the process of consumption. As the four “R”s tell us (reduce, reuse, repair, recycle), a major way to do that is to consume less – to reduce. But breaking that down a little, you can also “consume less” even of things you have to consume to stay alive and healthy, by choosing things with less packaging, less waste, less harm in the disposing of what’s left. And this is nowhere so prevalent an issue for individual consumers as it is for health and body care products, household cleaning and maintenance products and, of course, food. So here are some of my thoughts and discoveries about balancing a healthy body and lifestyle with a less impactful consumption and hopefully a healthier planet.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure just three hours after consuming it. Montmorency cherry juice can lower blood pressure by a similar amount to medication, research finds. The study examined the effects of Montmorency tart cherry juice on vascular function in hypertensive men. These participants consumed 60 ml of Montmorency tart...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

3 Glasses Of This Drink Can Double Weight Loss

A few glasses each day can help to increase weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking three cups of low-fat milk each day can double weight loss, new research finds. Obese and overweight women in the study dropped 10 pounds in 8 weeks when they drank a pint-and-a-half of low-fat milk every day, along with following a diet.
DIETS
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Surefire Ways to Lose Abdominal Fat, Say Experts

Losing weight and having a flat stomach is a goal many people work towards, but getting rid of that stubborn belly fat can oftentimes be challenging. No matter how many crunches or trendy diets we do, sometimes it feels like the weight just isn't coming off. But don't give up. Losing that belly fat is possible. Eat This, Not That! Health, talked to several experts about how to really lose abdominal fat. Read the 12 tips below. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Notice This In Your Mouth, Get Checked for Parkinson's

Because Parkinson's disease (PD) is considered a progressive motor disorder, its symptoms typically start small and become more pronounced over time. While some patients' PD journey begins with a telltale tremor, others may experience subtle non-motor symptoms instead. Experts say that there's one such symptom that you may notice in your mouth which could indicate a PD diagnosis—and though it flies under the radar for many PD patients, it's known to occur in up to 80 percent of cases. Read on to find out which symptom you may notice in your mouth and what to do next if you spot a problem.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
152
Followers
161
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy