NHL

Aho's 2nd of game lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

WITN

Canucks beat Hurricanes 2-1, extend win streak to 4 games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser scored and the Vancouver Canucks extended their win streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canucks are undefeated under new coach Bruce Boudreau. Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who outshot Vancouver 29-26 as...
NHL
heraldsun.com

Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho misses Vancouver game because of illness

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho, the team’s top scorer, was held out of Sunday’s game against Vancouver because of an illness. The team announced Aho, who had scored five goals in the past three games, would miss the game against the Canucks at Rogers Arena -- the fourth game of the Canes’ five-game road trip and the second of a back-to-back set. Aho leads the Canes with 15 goals and 32 points.
NHL
Sebastian Aho
Elias Lindholm
nsjonline.com

Hurricanes can’t overcome travel, loss of Aho; lose 2-1 in Vancouver

The Carolina Hurricanes faced a tall task Sunday night, traveling into Vancouver following the previous night’s win in Edmonton to face the rested Canucks. “It’s tough,” Hurricanes rookie Seth Jarvis said of the back-to-back games in western Canada. “You learn a lot more about your body and just what you need to take care of it to feel good coming into games like this.”
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Penguins Who Probably Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins are enjoying some success this season, even though they’ve dealt with a wide range of injuries, COVID-19 battles, and some players who are struggling to find their form. The team is expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, as the Stanley Cup is front of mind for the Penguins in 2021-22. Next season, however, could be a different story, as there’s expected to be several changes to the roster over the summer. Let’s take a look at five Penguins are who likely enjoying their final season in Pittsburgh.
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
Calgary Flames
Carolina Hurricanes
NHL
Hockey
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: COVID Situation, Sutter, Iginla & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, the team will have at least three games postponed due to six players entering the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Prior to this, they had been struggling a bit as of late, something head coach Darryl Sutter was not at all happy about. In other news, Jarome Iginla’s son, Tij, was drafted in the first round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft this past week. Last but not least, prior to the current outbreak amongst the team, defenceman Oliver Kylington had a bit of a hectic day last Tuesday due to a false positive COVID test.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
markerzone.com

MACDONALD GETS KO'D, RANTANEN GOES AFTER WEEGAR AT THE FINAL BUZZER BETWEEN AVS AND PANTHERS (W/VIDEO)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers were engaged in a battle Sunday night as the two teams looked to rough each other up all night long. One of the biggest moments came early in the second as Ryan Lomberg flattened Jacob MacDonald, leaving him out cold on the ice. Nicolas Aube-Kubel would come to the defence of his teammate, fighting Lomberg before MacDonald was carried off the ice on a stretcher.
NHL

