Aho's 2nd of game lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, the team will have at least three games postponed due to six players entering the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Prior to this, they had been struggling a bit as of late, something head coach Darryl Sutter was not at all happy about. In other news, Jarome Iginla’s son, Tij, was drafted in the first round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft this past week. Last but not least, prior to the current outbreak amongst the team, defenceman Oliver Kylington had a bit of a hectic day last Tuesday due to a false positive COVID test.
