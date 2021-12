There have been rumors that Quantic Dream is currently working on a Star Wars game. Today, the rumors were finally confirmed during The Game Awards of this year. The trailer of Star Wars: Eclipse shows an incredibly beautiful galaxy. Quantic Dream has released some major game hits like Detroit: Become Human. We get to see the Jedi of this era and a little about the battle between different factions. At the end of the trailer, the drum stops and a dark figure appears from a pool of dark liquid. Space battle may also be one feature in the game. There are many things fans can look forward to so stay tuned for the game’s future announcements!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO